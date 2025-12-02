 After Shah Rukh Khan, Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares AI-Generated Picture With Salman Khan; Asks Fans If She Should Go In Bigg Boss
Adult film star Kendra Lust is clearly obsessed with India and Bollywood celebrities. In October, she had shared a photoshopped picture with Shah Rukh Khan, and now, on Monday, she shared an AI-generated photo with Salman Khan. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
Salman Khan / Kendra Lust | Instagram

In October this year, adult film star Kendra Lust shared a photoshopped picture with Shah Rukh Khan. Now, on Monday, she shared a picture with Salman Khan, in which she is seen wearing a saree and the Dabangg actor is seen in a kurta and pyjama.

Well, it is an AI-generated picture, and Kendra captioned it as, “If I enter Bigg Boss… are you ready for the drama? Should I go?#kendralust #biggboss #bollywood (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Salman Khan & Kendra Lust Picture

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the picture. A netizen commented, "This is your house sexy. You deserve to be the boss (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Too early. Come for season 69 (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "@kendralust honest questions do you speak Hindi ? Are you half Indian or something lol the song selection is mad crazy 👀👀👀👀👀knowing it’s Salmans even wilder lol (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kendra Lust's Birthday Wish For Salman Khan

This is not the first time Kendra has shared a fake picture with Salman. In 2021, she shared a photoshopped picture with Salman and wished him on his birthday. Check out the post below...

Kendra Lust's Picture With Shah Rukh Khan

In October this year, Kendra shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, and captioned it as, "Just a casual evening with the King of Hearts (sic)."

Sunny Leone, who was an adult film star earlier, participated in Bigg Boss season 5. During the show, she was offered Jism 2, and after the reality show, she started her journey as a Bollywood actress.

Let's wait and watch whether Kendra will be seen in Bigg Boss season 20.

