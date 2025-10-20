Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would Like To Work In Hindi Movies

Instagram: Kendra Lust

A picture of adult film star Kendra Lust and Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media. The picture was shared by Kendra on her Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the picture as, "Just a casual evening with the King of Hearts." While it looks like Kendra and SRK are posing together, it is actually a photoshopped picture.

Check out the post below...

Kendra Lust Interested In Doing Hindi Movies?

Many netizens have commented on the post. A netizen in the comments asked Kendra, "You wanna try in hindi movies? (sic)." To which, she replied, "Would be fun (sic)."

Replying to Kendra's post, a netizen wrote, "@kendralust we would love to see you in bollywood (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Yes, Sunny Leone is also working, she has earned a lot of respect in Bollywood, she has received a lot of love in Bollywood (sic)."

One more netizen commented on the picure, "Well this was an unexpected collab LOL (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Kendra is 47 years old and she surely likes India a lot, as the actress on her Instagram also shared a Diwali wish for her Indian fans. She has posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a saree. She captioned the post as, "#HappyDiwali 2025 #indiafestival (sic)."

Well, would you like to watch Kendra Lust in a Hindi movie?

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Shah Rukh Khan currently has King lined up, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan, is currently in production.

Reportedly, it will hit the big screens next year.