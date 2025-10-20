 Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would Like To Work In Hindi Movies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAdult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would Like To Work In Hindi Movies

Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would Like To Work In Hindi Movies

On Sunday, adult film star Kendra Lust grabbed everyone's attention because of a post on her Instagram. She had shared a picture in which she is posing with Shah Rukh Khan. Well, later it was revealed that it was a photoshopped picture. When one of her fans in the comments asked her if she would like to try in Hindi movies, the actress replied, "Would be fun."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Kendra Lust

A picture of adult film star Kendra Lust and Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral on social media. The picture was shared by Kendra on her Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the picture as, "Just a casual evening with the King of Hearts." While it looks like Kendra and SRK are posing together, it is actually a photoshopped picture.

Check out the post below...

Kendra Lust Interested In Doing Hindi Movies?

Many netizens have commented on the post. A netizen in the comments asked Kendra, "You wanna try in hindi movies? (sic)." To which, she replied, "Would be fun (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For Its Return: 'Sabka Nazar Tha...'- VIDEO
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Jain Boarding Land Deal: Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Charity Commissioner’s Decision, Seeks Case Against Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
Palghar News: Cyber Police Recover ₹41,550 In Online Sextortion Case After 2.5-Year Pursuit
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain
UK PM Keir Starmer Recalls Lighting Diya In Mumbai, Wishes Joyful Diwali & Bandi Chhor Divas To All Indians Across Britain

Replying to Kendra's post, a netizen wrote, "@kendralust we would love to see you in bollywood (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "Yes, Sunny Leone is also working, she has earned a lot of respect in Bollywood, she has received a lot of love in Bollywood (sic)."

One more netizen commented on the picure, "Well this was an unexpected collab LOL (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Read Also
'Collab Of The Century': Squid Game Actor Lee Jung Jae's Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral; Fans...
article-image

Kendra is 47 years old and she surely likes India a lot, as the actress on her Instagram also shared a Diwali wish for her Indian fans. She has posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a saree. She captioned the post as, "#HappyDiwali 2025 #indiafestival (sic)."

Well, would you like to watch Kendra Lust in a Hindi movie?

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Turn Background Dancers For Aamir Khan As He Sings At Riyadh Event,...
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies

Shah Rukh Khan currently has King lined up, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan, is currently in production.

Reportedly, it will hit the big screens next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For...

Sunita Ahuja Panics After Losing Expensive Solitaire Engagement Ring, Rushes To Temple To Pray For...

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood Approved Festive Fashion Trends

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Bollywood Approved Festive Fashion Trends

'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

'This Is Our Last...': Alia Bhatt Reveals Why Diwali 2025 Is Emotional For Her

'Please Ticket Kharid Lo': Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Support Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Reveals...

'Please Ticket Kharid Lo': Harshvardhan Rane Urges Fans To Support Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Reveals...

Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would...

Adult Film Star Kendra Lust Shares Photoshopped Picture With Shah Rukh Khan; Reveals If She Would...