'Collab Of The Century': Squid Game Actor Lee Jung Jae's Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan Goes Viral; Fans Can't Keep Calm

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan attended the Joy Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the videos of them from the event went viral on social media. Now, a picture of the King Khan has gone viral on social media in which he is seen with Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae. The South Korean actor took to social media to share the picture with the Badshah of Bollywood.

Fans React To Lee Jung Jae's Picture With Shah Rukh Khan

Fans of both actors are super happy to see them together. A fan commented, "The collab of the century (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Frontman is the saddest person in world rn (sic)."

One more fan commented, "Imagine SRK being the 001 for Squid Game India (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan With International Celebs In Riyadh

Earlier also, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had gone viral on social media in which they were seen posing with international celebs like Squid Game actors Lee Byung-hun and Lee Jung-jae, former American basketball player & sports analyst Shaquille O'Neal, YouTubers Mr Beast and IShowSpeed, aka Speed, and others.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Together

The panel discussion with SRK, Salman, and Aamir was surely one of the highlights of Joy Forum. They spoke about their friendship, plans of doing a movie together, and a lot more.

Their collaboration was a treat for their fans, and now they are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite stars together on the big screens.