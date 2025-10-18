'It Hurts To See Her Like This': Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim's Fans Are Upset As She Has Hidden Her Face In Wedding Pictures

On Friday, Dangal actress Zaira Wasim took to social media to inform everyone that she is married. The 24-year-old shared a picture of her signing the Nikah Nama, and in another picture, she is seen posing with her husband, but we can only see their backs and not their faces. Well, the actress' fans are upset as she has hidden her face in the wedding pictures.

A fan tweeted, "I never thought I’d ever say this about someone’s wedding post, but this is honestly just sad. Such a bright talent lost to the depths of radicalisation to the point where she doesn’t even show her face on her own wedding post (sic)."

It hurts :( idk what they said to her……It hurts to see her like this https://t.co/G9GC7He9bd pic.twitter.com/Cdu6fkv4gr — 𝓈𝒽𝓇𝓊 ᵕ̈ (@shru_aat) October 18, 2025

aaalready getting bad vibes 😑🫢 she’s just 24.... the man looks way older much bigger than her in the photo??? really hope am wrong, oh my gawwwod. https://t.co/0kegq5gneJ — reem 🇾🇪 (@blushcakeleo) October 17, 2025

Who Is Zaira Wasim?

Zaira Wasim made her acting debut with the film Dangal in 2016. Later, she starred in movies like Secret Superstar and The Sky Is Pink. For her performance in Dangal, she won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

While she was touted to be the next big thing in Bollywood, Zaira decided to quit acting in 2019. She had shared a long post in which she had written that she had decided to end her acting career as it conflicts with her religious beliefs and faith.

Zaira's decision to leave acting received mixed responses from her fans. In 2020, the former actress had also requested fans to take down her pictures from social media.