 Thamma Vs Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Advance Booking Report: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Ahead Of Harshvardhan Rane's Film
The advance booking for both Diwali releases, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, has started. Currently, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is ahead of the Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 06:26 PM IST
This Diwali, two big Bollywood films, Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, are all set to clash at the box office. Both films are slated to release on October 21, 2025. The advance booking for Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has started, and currently, the former is ahead of the latter.

According to Sacnilk, till now, Thamma has collected Rs. 95.81 lakh (Hindi & Telugu) on its day one, and with the block seats, the advance booking collection is Rs. 3.79 crore.

Meanwhile, till now, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has collected Rs. 26.16 lakh on its first day, and with the block seats, the advance booking collection is Rs. 86.30 lakh.

Due to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe factor, Thamma is expected to take a better start. But later, the box office collection will depend on the reviews and word of mouth.

Meanwhile, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has grabbed everyone's attention because of the songs. But the film has received an 'A' certificate, so it is expected that it will take a slow start at the box office. However, even the collection of Harshvardhan and Sonam starrer depends on reviews and word of mouth.

Diwali Box Office Clashes

Last year on Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had clashed at the box office Singham Again. The Ajay Devgn starrer had collected Rs. 247.85 crore, and the Kartik Aaryan starrer had minted Rs. 260.04 crore.

Singham Again was not considered a huge hit at the box office due to its high budget. Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was a blockbuster.

So, let's wait and watch which film will win the box office race this Diwali.

