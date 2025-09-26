 Thamma Trailer Is Good In Bits & Parts; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steals The Show In This Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna's Vampire Love Story
Thamma Trailer Is Good In Bits & Parts; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Steals The Show In This Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna's Vampire Love Story

Maddock Films' Horror Comedy Universe is all set to get a love story. We are talking about the upcoming film Thamma, which is slated to release during Diwali this year. The makers on Friday launched the trailer of the movie with a lot of fanfare in Mumbai. So, how's the trailer? Read on to know to that...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
article-image

The much-awaited trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal starrer Thamma was launched on Friday with a lot of fanfare at an event in Mumbai. The trailer was launched by Stree aka Shraddha Kapoor, the one who started the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe.

Maddock Films shared the trailer of the film, and wrote, "A forgotten legend from our folklore, #Thamma takes centre stage this Diwali 🦇 Maddock Horror Comedy Universe presents a bloody love story, produced by Dinesh Vijan & Amar Kaushik and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. In cinemas worldwide on 21st October (sic)."

article-image

Well, the trailer of Thamma is good in bits and parts. It starts with a bang with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's amazing performance, and then later, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Paresh Rawal take it forward.

Visually, the trailer is quite good, and the film looks grand. However, the jokes fall flat, and don't make us laugh. What impresses us the most in the trailer is the music! We are surely looking forward to the songs of Thamma.

Performance wise, it is Nawaz who steals the show. Even though he has the least screen time in the trailer, the actor grabs our attention the most. Ayushmann and Paresh Rawal are also good in their parts. Rashmika doesn't much to do in the trailer, but in her entry scene, she looks gorgeous.

The trailer of Thamma is strictly decent, but let's hope that the film turns out to be better.

article-image

Thamma Release Date

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is slated to release on October 21, 2025. As it is releasing during Diwali, the movie is expected to take a bumper opening at the box office.

