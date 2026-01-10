Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual Out On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About The Science Fiction Film

Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual | A screengrab from the trailer

In a world where cinematic narratives continuously evolve, Not All Movies Are the Same: Dual emerges as a fascinating entry in the realm of science fiction films. Directed by Sagiraju Suresh, this movie takes a bold approach to themes of identity, mortality, and the implications of advanced technology on human existence. The film stars Roshni Aravindakshan, Raghu Vardhan Kallem, and Kushi Pillala, among others.

Not All Movies Are the Same: Dual- Streaming details

The Telugu horror thriller film is now streaming on Lionsgate PLAY. The streaming platform shared the intriguing trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Some secrets are better left at the bottom of the lake. When they aren't? Chaos is what happens. Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual is now streaming on Lionsgate Play in your favorite languages." The digital premiere will feature audio in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Some secrets are better left at the bottom of the lake. When they aren't? Chaos is what happens.

Not All Movies Are The Same: Dual is now streaming on Lionsgate Play in your favorite languages. pic.twitter.com/kYsNdRudNu — Lionsgate Play (@lionsgateplayIN) January 9, 2026

What is Not All Movies Are the Same: Dual all about?

Set against the quiet backdrop of a remote lakeside village, the film revolves around a young man who, after losing everything, becomes ensnared in a parallel universe filled with zombies and must battle for redemption and survival, while another storyline features a fisherman discovering a bag of cash that triggers supernatural terror. It's fundamentally a two-narrative horror film where a character's error traps him in a lethal zombie world, while another confronts frightening repercussions from an enigmatic revelation, intertwining their grim paths.

Cast and production highlights

The film features an ensemble of rising talent, including Vallabh Teja, Raghu Vardhan Kallem, Roshni Aravindakshan, Rexon Raj, Soundarya Ramdas, Akshaj Sagiraju, and Vallabhapuram Pavan Teja, among others. The cinematography complements the storyline, emphasising the isolation and internal conflict of the characters. The score, too, adds to the film's atmosphere, creating a haunting backdrop that resonates with viewers long after the credits roll. The film is bankrolled by Geetha Penmatsa under the banner of Migrating Birds Films.

The film is renowned for its atmospheric cinematography and immersive storytelling, which keeps psychological thriller enthusiasts on the edge of their seats until the very end.