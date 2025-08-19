Thama Teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's Eternal Romance Goes Topsy-Turvy With A Bloody Twist

After months of anticipation and hype, the makers of Thama unveiled the teaser of the film on Tuesday, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Touted as the first romantic movie in Maddock's horror-comedy universe, the film will tell the love story of a human and a vampire, laced with twists and turns.

The teaser of Thama begins with Ayushmann asking, "Reh paogi mere bina 100 saalon tak?", to which Rashmika responds, "100 saal kya, ek pal ke liye bhi nahi..." And thus begins the mad ride, giving the audience a glimpse into the mystical world of Thama. While Ayushmann will be seen playing a vampire in the film, Rashmika is reportedly set to play a witch. However, not much has been revealed about her character yet.

The teaser ended with a glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who might be the main villain in the film. Besides, Paresh Rawal also plays a key role in Thama, and Malaika Arora will be seen performing a special sizzling dance number, something that has always worked for the horror-comedy universe of Maddock.

"Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide," the caption by Maddock Films read along with the teaser of Thama.

Thama director Aditya Sarpotdar had earlier shared that the makers wanted to take a break from the pure horror-comedy genre, which was seen in films like Stree, Bhediya, Stree 2 and Munjya, and that is when they came up with Thama, which is more of a supernatural comedy, but has romance at its core.

"Thama has mythical references. More than folklore, it draws references from mythical characters, and because of this, you will understand how things come together," he had explained.

Thama is set to release in theatres this Diwali.