 'Donate It To Charity': Ayushmann Khurrana Schools Fan Who Threw Dollars At Him During New York Concert (VIDEO)
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana paused his New York show after an audience member threw dollars on stage. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the actor is seen performing when a fan suddenly throws a pile of dollars on stage as a token of appreciation for his performance. Ayushmann asked the audience member to use the money to make a donation to a charity instead

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently touring the US, paused his New York show after an audience member threw dollars on stage. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the actor is seen performing when a fan suddenly throws a pile of dollars on stage as a token of appreciation for his electrifying performance.

The 'Bala' actor paused his performance and kindly asked the audience member to use the money to make a donation to a charity instead. In the video, Khurrana can be heard saying, "Bro, don't make such gestures. Don't do this, please. You can donate this to charity or do something good with it, but please don't do this. Love you for this love, but please donate it to charity without telling anyone."

One of the audience members posted the video on Instagram and wrote, "It's disheartening to see such a disrespectful act at a live concert. During Ayushmann Khurrana's recent NYC performance, a fan threw a bunch of dollars on stage while he was singing. Instead of enjoying the music, this individual chose to flaunt their wealth in a tasteless manner."

The post continued, "Ayushmann, known for his humility and grace, paused the show and politely requested the audience to consider donating to charity instead of such frivolous gestures. His response was not only classy but also highlighted the importance of using wealth for good. Let's hope this incident serves as a reminder to everyone attending live events to respect the artists and the experience for all."

Ayushmann Khurrana's US tour

Khurrana kicked off his US tour with his band Ayushmann Bhava in Chicago on November 14. He and his band will tour four other cities, including New York, San Jose, New Jersey, and Dallas, until November 24.

In a statement, Khurrana shared, "As an artist, I always look forward to connecting with people who appreciate my music and movies. I like to see their reactions firsthand. I have tried, very carefully, to nurture them through my work and my efforts in reaching out to them."

"Making music and touring is definitely one big opportunity for me to meet people, interact, and engage with them while showing them who I am, what my core is, through my music. Moreover, I have also done musicals in college, so this is like homecoming for me," he added.

