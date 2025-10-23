'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi As He Plays Cricket - VIDEO

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made headlines, not for a film, but for his cricketing skills. Videos of Ibrahim playing cricket in Mumbai surfaced online and quickly went viral, catching the attention of fans and netizens alike.

In the clips, Ibrahim is seen confidently handling the bat and showcasing impressive footwork on the field. This led to comparisons to his legendary grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former Indian cricket captain.

Many social media users suggested that Ibrahim, who has already begun carving a career in acting, could consider pursuing cricket professionally instead.

Adding to the buzz, Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi shared her admiration for him in one of the viral videos. She commented, "He’s like Abba …in many ways. Mahsha’Allah ❤️ Charismatic. Kind. Caring. Honest. Proud of him."

An Instagram user commented, "Bhai tu acting chodh kar cricketer ban ja."

"Proper khel raha hai," wrote another user, whereas a third person wrote, "Cricket in the blood and veins... we love cricket."

"True copy of grandfather," read another comment.

Ibrahim's father Saif Ali Khan, who, though not a cricketer, has often spoken about his own sporting interests.

Ibrahim, the son of Saif and Amrita Singh, has been steadily building a presence in Bollywood after making his debut in the industry. He made his acting with with Nadaniyaan opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film, which released on Netflix earlier this year, received mostly negative reviews with critics and audience who were not impressed by the actors' performances.

He was then seen in Sarzameen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was also released on OTT, and it received a mixed response.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is gearing up for his first theatrical release Diler which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. However, the makers have not shared any updates regarding the film yet.