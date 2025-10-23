 'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi As He Plays Cricket - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi As He Plays Cricket - VIDEO

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi As He Plays Cricket - VIDEO

In the videos, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is seen confidently handling the bat and showcasing impressive cricket skills. This led to comparisons to his legendary grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former Indian cricket captain. Many social media users suggested that Ibrahim, who has already begun carving a career in acting, could consider pursuing cricket professionally instead

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made headlines, not for a film, but for his cricketing skills. Videos of Ibrahim playing cricket in Mumbai surfaced online and quickly went viral, catching the attention of fans and netizens alike.

In the clips, Ibrahim is seen confidently handling the bat and showcasing impressive footwork on the field. This led to comparisons to his legendary grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the former Indian cricket captain.

Many social media users suggested that Ibrahim, who has already begun carving a career in acting, could consider pursuing cricket professionally instead.

Adding to the buzz, Ibrahim's aunt Saba Pataudi shared her admiration for him in one of the viral videos. She commented, "He’s like Abba …in many ways. Mahsha’Allah ❤️ Charismatic. Kind. Caring. Honest. Proud of him."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured
Mumbai Crime: 3 Men Rob ₹48 Lakh Gold From Sewri Jewellery Unit, Security Guard Injured
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
IIM-Calcutta, SRFTI Sign MoU To Foster Academic & Research Collaboration
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
Palghar Crime: Woman Booked For Forcing 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Into Bonded Labour; Physical And Verbal Abuse Alleged
President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy
President Droupadi Murmu Hails Kerala’s Progress Through Education & Literacy

An Instagram user commented, "Bhai tu acting chodh kar cricketer ban ja."

"Proper khel raha hai," wrote another user, whereas a third person wrote, "Cricket in the blood and veins... we love cricket."

"True copy of grandfather," read another comment.

Ibrahim's father Saif Ali Khan, who, though not a cricketer, has often spoken about his own sporting interests.

Ibrahim, the son of Saif and Amrita Singh, has been steadily building a presence in Bollywood after making his debut in the industry. He made his acting with with Nadaniyaan opposite Khushi Kapoor. The film, which released on Netflix earlier this year, received mostly negative reviews with critics and audience who were not impressed by the actors' performances.

Read Also
Karan Johar Feels Betrayed & Hurt After Protégé Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Nadaaniyan A 'Really Bad...
article-image

He was then seen in Sarzameen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was also released on OTT, and it received a mixed response.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is gearing up for his first theatrical release Diler which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh. However, the makers have not shared any updates regarding the film yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New...

Ram Charan & Upasana Expecting Twins, Confirms Actor's Team: 'Couple Is Elated To Welcome 2 New...

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali...

'Acting Chodh, Cricketer Bann Jaa': Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds Netizens Of Grandfather Mansoor Ali...

Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?

Kurukshetra: Part 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Animated Web Series Online?

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her...

Janhvi Kapoor SLAMS 'Self-Proclaimed' Doctors Claiming She Underwent Buffalo Plasty To Enhance Her...

Vash Level 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Gujarati Psychological Horror Film Online?

Vash Level 2 On OTT: Where To Watch This Gujarati Psychological Horror Film Online?