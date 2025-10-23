Karan Johar Feels Betrayed & Hurt After Protégé Ibrahim Ali Khan Calls Nadaaniyan A 'Really Bad Film'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly upset after actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, whom he launched, called his debut film Nadaaniyan "a really bad film." The film, which marked Ibrahim's debut, was produced by Karan under his banner and released to poor reviews from critics and the audience.

In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim admitted that Nadaaniyan was "a really bad film," surprising many in the industry. His remarks come nearly a year after the actor had defended the film and even lashed out at trolls who mocked it online.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, the statement has not only shocked Karan's inner circle but also left many industry insiders questioning Ibrahim's sudden change of tone.

"Karan is not a stranger to ingratitude. Many of his protégés have turned out to be ungrateful," said a close friend of the filmmaker. "Karan had promised to launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son and he kept his word. After launching Ibrahim in Nadaaniyan, he even followed it up with Sarzameen, despite being advised against it. If Ibrahim feels Nadaaniyan was bad, why didn't Sarzameen work?" the source added, as per the report.

Another confidante of Karan also drew parallels with Ibrahim's father, actor Saif Ali Khan, who was removed from his debut film Bekhudi early in his career. "Not once has Saif spoken against the film or the makers," the insider reportedly remarked.

While Karan has maintained a dignified silence on the matter, those close to him say he feels deeply hurt by what they see as a "betrayal" from someone he supported from the start of his career.

During the interview Ibrahim stated, "Not too long ago, people were all waiting for my launch, and after Nadaaniyan, the hype has dropped real bad. They’ve trolled me nonstop. 'He won't be able to do it only.' It's a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it. I'm just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film."

Ibrahim made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, which was released earlier this year on Netflix. The film, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, was panned by critics. After Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim was seen in Sarzameen, which also starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film was also released on OTT, and it received a mixed response.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is gearing up for his first theatrical release Diler which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh.