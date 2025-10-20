'Give Me One More Chance': Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Nadaaniyan Failure & Trolls

Instagram: Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, which was released earlier this year on Netflix. The film, which also starred Khushi Kapoor, was panned by critics, and the audience also trolled it. Recently, during an interview with Esquire India, Ibrahim opened up about the film's failure and trolling.

He stated, “I’m just gonna go on record and say that it was a really bad film.” While talking about trolling, the actor said, “It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film’."

"There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me," he added.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Request To Critics & Fans

Well, through this interview, Ibrahim has a kind request to critics and fans. He said, "Give me one more chance, man. Let’s have at it."

Ibrahim Ali Khan Movies

After Nadaaniyan, Ibrahim was seen in Sarzameen, which also starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film was also released on OTT, and it received a mixed response.

However, now Ibrahim is gearing up for his first theatrical release Diler which is directed by Kunal Deshmukh.

While talking about the film, he said, “I’ve really sat on the script this time around. Kunal Deshmukh sir, is a really experienced director. He’s very good and can present me well. I’m not taking shots at my previous directors, but the truth is that they are also first-time filmmakers. You have to think about that.”

The release date of Diler has not been announced yet.