Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fan Jumps Barricade & Runs Towards Stage, Gets Caught By Security And Police Officials - Watch Video

Instagram

American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott had a concert in Delhi on October 18 and 19. His fans were going totally crazy while watching him perform live. Many videos of the concert have gone viral on social media, and one of them is of a fan who jumped the barricade and ran towards the stage. However, he was caught by the security and police officials.

In the video, the fan was also seen drinking something from a hip flask. However, it is not yet known whether it was alcohol or just a soft drink. After he was caught by the security and police officials, other people in the audience were seen solving the matter. Check out the video below...

The fan's name is Ansh, and his Instagram profile states that he is a DJ by profession. Not just on day one, Ansh went to Travis' concert both days. He also shared a video from the concert on day two.

Travis Scott's concert in Delhi was a part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. His fans in India were eagerly waiting for the concert of their favourite rapper.

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Ticket Prices

According to Book My Show, the ticket prices of the concert started from Rs. 4000 and went up to Rs. 30,000.

Heavy Security At Travis Scott Concert In Delhi

ANI had reported that 1600 private security staff and around 1200 to 1800 officers from the Delhi Police were deployed to ensure that everything went well at the concert.

Travis Scott Concert In Mumbai

Scott will be having a concert in Mumbai on November 19, 2025. It will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The tickets start from Rs. 7000 and goes up to Rs. 35,000.