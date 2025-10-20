 Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fan Jumps Barricade & Runs Towards Stage, Gets Caught By Security And Police Officials - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTravis Scott Delhi Concert: Fan Jumps Barricade & Runs Towards Stage, Gets Caught By Security And Police Officials - Watch Video

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fan Jumps Barricade & Runs Towards Stage, Gets Caught By Security And Police Officials - Watch Video

American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott had a concert in Delhi on October 18 and 19. Many videos of the concert have gone viral on social media, and one of them is of a fan who jumped the barricade and ran towards the stage. However, he was caught by the security and police officials.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, October 20, 2025, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Instagram

American rapper and songwriter Travis Scott had a concert in Delhi on October 18 and 19. His fans were going totally crazy while watching him perform live. Many videos of the concert have gone viral on social media, and one of them is of a fan who jumped the barricade and ran towards the stage. However, he was caught by the security and police officials.

In the video, the fan was also seen drinking something from a hip flask. However, it is not yet known whether it was alcohol or just a soft drink. After he was caught by the security and police officials, other people in the audience were seen solving the matter. Check out the video below...

The fan's name is Ansh, and his Instagram profile states that he is a DJ by profession. Not just on day one, Ansh went to Travis' concert both days. He also shared a video from the concert on day two.

Travis Scott's concert in Delhi was a part of his Circus Maximus World Tour. His fans in India were eagerly waiting for the concert of their favourite rapper.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Window To Open On October 22; Check Details
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Window To Open On October 22; Check Details
What Is Bada Khana In The Indian Army? Inside Armed Forces’ Grand Feast Celebrated By PM Modi Onboard INS Vikrant Today
What Is Bada Khana In The Indian Army? Inside Armed Forces’ Grand Feast Celebrated By PM Modi Onboard INS Vikrant Today
Navi Mumbai: Differently-Abled Children Celebrate Diwali At NMMC's ETC Centre
Navi Mumbai: Differently-Abled Children Celebrate Diwali At NMMC's ETC Centre
Akshata Murthy Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'
Akshata Murthy Trolled For Wearing 'American-Flag' Inspired Outfit At Pink Ball 2025: Netizens Said, 'Looks Like Bath Towel Wrapped Around Her'

Travis Scott Delhi Concert Ticket Prices

According to Book My Show, the ticket prices of the concert started from Rs. 4000 and went up to Rs. 30,000.

Read Also
'Delhi Concerts Are Incomplete Without Kalesh': Heated Brawl Erupts At Travis Scott's Live Show As...
article-image

Heavy Security At Travis Scott Concert In Delhi

ANI had reported that 1600 private security staff and around 1200 to 1800 officers from the Delhi Police were deployed to ensure that everything went well at the concert.

Read Also
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fans Go Crazy As American Rapper Hits The Stage; Nav's Opening Act Also...
article-image

Travis Scott Concert In Mumbai

Scott will be having a concert in Mumbai on November 19, 2025. It will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The tickets start from Rs. 7000 and goes up to Rs. 35,000.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki...

Ranveer Allahbadia CONFIRMS Relationship With Influencer Juhi Bhatt Months After Breakup With Nikki...

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fan Jumps Barricade & Runs Towards Stage, Gets Caught By Security And...

Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fan Jumps Barricade & Runs Towards Stage, Gets Caught By Security And...

'Give Me One More Chance': Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Nadaaniyan Failure & Trolls

'Give Me One More Chance': Ibrahim Ali Khan Opens Up About Nadaaniyan Failure & Trolls

After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer...

After War 2 Failure, Ayan Mukerji Won't Be Directing Dhoom 4; Starts Work On Ranbir Kapoor Starrer...

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Festive Fashion Trends That Are Bollywood Approved

Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Festive Fashion Trends That Are Bollywood Approved