Has Aneet Padda Replaced New Mom Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini? LEAKED Post-Credit Scene From Thamma Goes Viral

Actress Aneet Padda appears to have landed another film, Shakti Shalini, following the massive success of Saiyaara, which marked her first lead role. While an official confirmation is still awaited, a leaked post-credit scene from Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma has gone viral, giving fans a glimpse of Aneet in the horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.

Aneet Padda In Shakti Shalini

The viral photo shows a lady, reportedly Aneet, in a white lehenga, standing alone in a dense, shadowy forest. Her long hair cascades down her back, while her face remains hidden.

Check it out:

Earlier, according to a report by Pinkvilla, Aneet has reportedly secured the lead role in Maddock's upcoming horror-comedy film Shakti Shalini, replacing Kiara Advani, who is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her daughter.

However, Dinesh Vijan's production house, Maddock Films, issued a statement on September 19, clarifying the viral reports. The statement read, "While we truly value the excitement around our horror-comedy universe, we want to make it absolutely clear that any reports regarding the casting of the upcoming chapters, including Shakti Shalini and Maha Munjya, are purely speculative"

"We urge the media to avoid misinformation and to wait for official announcements from us," read the statement.

Earlier, the source shared that Aneet has already done her look test for the film, "Shakti Shalini is expected to begin towards the end of 2025. While the director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame) for the part. However, the final call on direction will taken in a fortnight."

Shakti Shalini Release Date

For the uninitiated, Shakti Shalini had booked theatres for December 31, 2025 but it was later pushed.