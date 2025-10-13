Did Ahaan Panday CONFIRM Relationship With Aneet Padda? Actor Drops Unseen Moments From Coldplay Concert On Her 23rd Birthday—VIDEO

Photo Via Instagram

Looks like Saiyaara couple Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are finally confirming their relationship, and fans can’t keep calm. Ever since Saiyaara was released theatrically, netizens haven’t stopped gushing over their on-screen chemistry. Soon after, rumours began circulating that Ahaan and Aneet are a real-life couple.

Ahaan Panday Drops Unseen Glimpses With Aneet Padda On Her Birthday

Amid all this, on Aneet’s 23rd birthday on Monday, October 13, Ahaan posted unseen glimpses from their concert date. Before their debut, the couple attended Coldplay concert together. The first photo shows Aneet getting goofy while Ahaan poses for a cosy selfie; his eyes are shut as he enjoys the moment.

The second one captures Aneet watching the fireworks at the concert, with Ahaan perfectly capturing the moment. The final video shows Ahaan and Aneet flaunting their concert wristbands before Ahaan turns the camera towards Aneet, who happily shows off her smiling face.

Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda In 'Committed' Relationship

According to Deccan Chronicle, Ahaan and Aneet are in a committed relationship. A source close to YRF's Aditya Chopra said, "Theirs is one of the most beautiful love stories in the entertainment industry. It happened organically while they were shooting together for Saiyaara. She was innocent and vulnerable. He looked after her during the shooting. They drew close as they worked. Eventually, friendship turned into a deep love. Aneet and Ahaan are in a committed relationship.

Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda To Keep Relationship Private

However, the duo has been asked to keep their romance private due to the dynamics of the film industry. Aditya Chopra believes that their status as a committed couple could affect their popularity.

Ahaan and Aneet have often been spotted together in Mumbai since the success of Saiyaara, most notably shopping at a mall with Ahaan and his mother, Deanne Panday.

Aneet also joined him for the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Ananya Panday’s home.