Mashallah! Ishaan, Ibrahim, Vijay Varma Serve Desi Looks At Diwali Bash

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 13, 2025
Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash wasn’t just a parade of sequins and sarees; the men of Bollywood truly brought their A-game too. Check out:
All images by Varinder Chawla
Gen Z heartthrob Ibrahim Ali Khan made heads turn in a rich maroon-hued short kurta paired with sleek black trousers and a matching jacket featuring delicate embellishments
Vijay Varma oozed chic elegance in a classic black bandhgala suit teamed with matching pyjamas. But it was his statement dupatta, woven with intricate gold patterns, that stole the spotlight
Easily one of the best-dressed men of the night, Ishaan Khatter turned up in a regal anarkali-style kurta paired with a churidar and a draped dupatta, giving traditional wear a fashion-forward spin
Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a sleek ethnic three-piece ensemble featuring a subtly embroidered jacket layered over a black shirt and trousers
And finally, Tiger Shroff brought his suave style to the carpet in a metallic grey sherwani adorned with fine embroidery, paired with tailored black pants
