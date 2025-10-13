 Nita's Heart-Shaped Colombian Emerald & Radhika In Bejewelled Ivory Saree: All Eyes On Ambani Ladies At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party
At Manish Malhotra's much-talked-about Diwali celebration in Mumbai, where Bollywood’s best dazzled in couture, it was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant who stole the spotlight with their refined yet radiant festive looks.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Manish Malhotra Diwali 2025 party | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

This Diwali season, all that glittered wasn’t just gold — it was the Ambani glamour lighting up Manish Malhotra’s star-studded bash. At the designer’s much-talked-about celebration in Mumbai, where Bollywood’s best dazzled in couture, it was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant who stole the spotlight with their refined yet radiant festive looks.

Nita Ambani's heart-shaped emeralds and rare Birkin

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani exuded chic elegance in a shimmering silver saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring intricate chevron sequins, a fluid drape, and an understated U-neck blouse. Nita adorned her look with a pair of exquisite heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a matching emerald-studded bracelet.

Nita Ambani's ₹15 Crore 'Rare' Hermes Birkin Bag Stole The Show At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash
While she donned herself in jaw-dropping jewellery pieces, it was her ultra-rare miniature Hermès Birkin, known as the Sac Bijou Birkin, that truly stole the spotlight. Unlike a traditional handbag, this stunning piece is actually crafted from rose gold and inlaid with 2,712 diamonds.

Nita further complemented her look with glowing makeup, subtle blush cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and pink lips, while her hair was styled in a neat side-parted bun.

Ananya Pandey, Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle Manish Malhotra's...
Radhika Merchant stuns in sheer chiffon six-yard

Matching her mother-in-law’s sparkle with her own ethereal charm, Radhika Merchant opted for a pristine ivory saree by the same designer. Crafted in sheer chiffon and paired with a plunging blouse, her saree featured fine silver embellishments and sequin embroidery that caught the light just right.

Radhika accessorised her ensemble with timeless diamond jewellery, including a classic necklace, matching earrings and a statement silver bucket bag. Radhika's signature dewy glam with rosy cheeks, nude eyeshadow and glossy lips, and a soft curly hairdo rounded off her Diwali look.

