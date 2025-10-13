Nita's Heart-Shaped Colombian Emerald & Radhika In Bejewelled Ivory Saree: All Eyes On Ambani Ladies At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Manish Malhotra Diwali 2025 party | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

This Diwali season, all that glittered wasn’t just gold — it was the Ambani glamour lighting up Manish Malhotra’s star-studded bash. At the designer’s much-talked-about celebration in Mumbai, where Bollywood’s best dazzled in couture, it was Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant who stole the spotlight with their refined yet radiant festive looks.

Take a look:

Nita Ambani's heart-shaped emeralds and rare Birkin

Philanthropist and businesswoman Nita Ambani exuded chic elegance in a shimmering silver saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring intricate chevron sequins, a fluid drape, and an understated U-neck blouse. Nita adorned her look with a pair of exquisite heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a matching emerald-studded bracelet.

While she donned herself in jaw-dropping jewellery pieces, it was her ultra-rare miniature Hermès Birkin, known as the Sac Bijou Birkin, that truly stole the spotlight. Unlike a traditional handbag, this stunning piece is actually crafted from rose gold and inlaid with 2,712 diamonds.

Nita further complemented her look with glowing makeup, subtle blush cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, and pink lips, while her hair was styled in a neat side-parted bun.

Radhika Merchant stuns in sheer chiffon six-yard

Matching her mother-in-law’s sparkle with her own ethereal charm, Radhika Merchant opted for a pristine ivory saree by the same designer. Crafted in sheer chiffon and paired with a plunging blouse, her saree featured fine silver embellishments and sequin embroidery that caught the light just right.

Radhika accessorised her ensemble with timeless diamond jewellery, including a classic necklace, matching earrings and a statement silver bucket bag. Radhika's signature dewy glam with rosy cheeks, nude eyeshadow and glossy lips, and a soft curly hairdo rounded off her Diwali look.