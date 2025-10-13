Nita Ambani's ₹15 Crore 'Rare' Hermes Birkin Bag Stole The Show At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

It’s officially the season for glitter, shimmer, and statement glamour, and Nita Ambani just proved why sequins will never go out of style. The wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani attended designer Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash dressed in a dazzling silver sequin saree by the couturier himself.

The elegant drape featured chevron detailing and an intricately structured silhouette, a perfect blend of traditional Indian artistry and contemporary couture. The look was completed with a sleeveless silver blouse, complementing the festive sparkle of her saree.

But while her outfit was a showstopper on its own, it was Nita Ambani’s choice of accessories that stole the spotlight.

The ultimate statement: Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin

Among her collection of exquisite jewellery and accessories, the highlight of the evening was an ultra-rare miniature Hermès Birkin, known as the Sac Bijou Birkin, that can easily outshine any diamond necklace.

Unlike a traditional handbag, this stunning piece is actually crafted from rose gold and inlaid with 2,712 diamonds. Introduced in 2012 as part of the French luxury brand’s Haute Bijouterie Collection, it was designed by Pierre Hardy, the creative director of Hermès Fine Jewellery. However, Nita Ambani's Hermes is in white gold and diamonds.

The miniature bag’s flap mimics the texture of crocodile leather, while its entire surface, handles, body, lock, and clochette, is adorned with shimmering diamonds. What makes it even more fascinating is that it’s meant to be worn as a bracelet, transforming it from a luxury accessory into a wearable sculpture.

A bag worth ₹15 crore

According to Sotheby’s, the Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin is valued at approximately $2 million USD, which translates to roughly ₹15 crore in Indian currency. Only three such diamond-studded pieces exist in the world, making it one of the rarest and most expensive handbags ever created.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In 2019, Hermès reissued the design in a darker edition, replacing diamonds with black garnets and spinels, but the original rose gold version remains the most coveted.

Emeralds, diamonds, and discreet opulence

To complete her look, Nita Ambani opted for rare heart-shaped Colombian emerald earrings and a matching diamond-emerald bracelet, both of which beautifully complemented the metallic sheen of her saree. Her miniature Hermès Birkin added an unexpected edge, a statement of wealth and refined taste, yet carried with her signature elegance.