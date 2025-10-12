On The Hunt for Tiramisu in South Mumbai? Visit These Cafes

Tiramisu | Image: Kind courtesy Gustoso/Instagram

According to Google, tiramisu is an "Italian dessert made of savoiardi or ladyfinger pastries, dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of egg yolks, sugar, and mascarpone." It is in India that one will find eggless options of it as well, to appease vegetarian tastebuds.

But where does one find the most delicious tiramisu in South Mumbai? SOBO's got a lovely mix of architectural marvels, world-class heritage, cooling sea breeze, especially when you bask in the October sun at Marine Drive or Gateway of India, and some of the best dessert cafes the city can boast of! On a mission to hunt for the best tiramisu in South Mumbai? Here is your handy guide.

Americano

Welcome to Gen Z’s favorite spot and the cafe that has barged its way into everyone's Instagram feed with their must-try tiramisu. Americano is 'a vibrant neighbourhood restaurant' by Chef Alex Sanche, and its tiramisu has been rated as 'luscious, yummy and worth a try'! It comes with a chocolate coated wafer disc that adds another layer of crunch and oomph!

It is opened till midnight only on Fridays and Saturdays and is worth the hype.

Address: Radha Bhavan, 121/123, Nagindas Master Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

The Table

The tiramisu here is a work of art. It's luscious and creamy with a generous dusting of cocoa on top. Boozy thanks to the Kahlua, with eggs that add to the yumminess, this sinful dessert will have you craving for more! They use sponge cake soaked in alcohol instead of ladyfingers and the chocolatey-bitter taste makes it a dish you'll want to keep returning too!

Address: The Table, Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai

Dessert Therapy

In the heart of Kala Ghoda, you'll find a vegetarian tiramisu.

Dessert Therapy stands out to be the new go to spot for everyone to satisfy their cravings. It is opened from 8 am- 1am every day, making it perfect for early risers, mid-day snacks and late-night cravings. Their known for their delectable desserts, that never disappoint.

Not just their tiramisu, but anything that you order on their menu would be heavenly. They 'look forward to bringing you the best dessert experience in town'!

Address: Shop no. 1&2, Meadows House, Nagindas Master Rd, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai

Toast Pasta Bar

As the caption says, Toast Pasta Bar has a 'tiramisu loyalist army'. One of their patrons feels that it is the best he has eaten in his '44 years of existence'! What makes the Italian dessert so exceptional out here is that it's layered, hits all the alcoholic notes and extremely balanced when it comes to flavours.

Address: Z wing, Kamla Mills Compound, Unit 3, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Gustoso

We have saved the best for the last! Gustoso at Kemps Corner has everything it takes to make a textbook perfect tiramisu. Coffee + savoiardi biscuits + mascarpone cheese = airy, light tiramisu that's fluffy and holds together perfectly.

Address: Plot 109, Kwality House, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner, Mumbai