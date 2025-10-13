 Saiyaara Actor Aneet Padda Trolled For 'Robot Catwalk'; 'Love Her But That Walk Was Terrible,' Say Fans
While Aneet’s presence and look were widely appreciated, some netizens felt her ramp walk could have been stronger

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
“Saiyaara” fame Aneet Padda marked a major milestone in her career as she made her runway debut at Lakme Fashion Week, walking for renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. At just 22, Aneet has already captured public attention-first with her breakout role and now with her foray into the world of high fashion.

Aneet Padda walks for Tarun Tahiliani

Stepping onto one of India’s most prestigious fashion platforms, Aneet graced the ramp in a Tarun Tahiliani couture ensemble that beautifully merged heritage craftsmanship with modern couture sensibilities.

Her outfit, inspired by the timeless grace of Indian drapes, was crafted in metallic sequins that created a mesmerizing texture and flow with every step. Swarovski crystal embellishments added an ethereal glow, making it a perfect reflection of Tahiliani’s signature aesthetic- a blend of Indian artistry and global sophistication.

Netizens react to her debut

The young actress’s debut generated a wave of excitement online, with fans flooding social media to express their pride and admiration. Many hailed her journey as a symbol of perseverance for outsiders in the industry who are making their mark through talent and hard work.

One user wrote, “Can’t believe a 22-year-old outsider is owning the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week! Such a massive milestone and pure motivation for everyone chasing their dreams. So proud of you, Aneet!”

While Aneet’s presence and look were widely appreciated, some netizens felt her ramp walk could have been stronger. They noted that although she looked stunning in the Tarun Tahiliani creation, her performance on the runway didn’t quite match the grandeur of the outfit.

One comment read, “Age does not matter. Kangana was also 22 when she acted and ramp walked in the movie FASHION, and she carried herself so well. Priyanka too! If you’re given such a huge stage, it’s your responsibility to give your best. Not trying to demean her, but she could’ve tried better.”

Another user remarked, “Terrible walk though she is looking stunning. Stop saying she atttteee.”

And another added, “Love Aneet, but her walk was terrible, most likely she was nervous and it’s her first ramp walk. Her fans hyping her up in the comments need a reality check.”

