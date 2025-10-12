 'People's Princess' & Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda Makes Runway Debut At LFW; 'You Slayed It My Girl,' Say Proud Fans
Aneet turned muse for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week's grand finale

Anita AikaraUpdated: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Images: Kind courtesy LFW/Instagram

The curtains closed on Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI with a bang as Aneet Padda strode the runway for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani at the grand finale. Looking gorgeous in beige, the actor's outfit resembled a saree but was styled like a gown. A matching corset and delicate jewellery completed the look.

As Aneet took to the runway in style and grace, not once did the smile on her face disappear. Wearing her confidence on her sleeve, she walked the ramp like a seasoned pro.

Fans cheered for her on social media and congratulated her on the debut walk. "Literally so proud off my queen, slayed the first walk," shared an Instagram user. "You slayed it, my girl! So proud of you!" added another.

Tarun's collection Bejeweled saw models dressed in black and gold armour-like jackets, kimonos, and jewel-printed bombers and draped gowns.

A play of pearls was seen in the belts and bags, and the sculpted evening gowns balanced sensuality with ease.

