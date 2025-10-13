Ananya Pandey, Suhana Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs Dazzle Manish Malhotra's Diwali Party 2025

The festival of lights came early this year for Bollywood, as ace designer Manish Malhotra hosted his much-awaited Diwali bash on October 12. The glittering soirée saw some of the biggest names from the film and business world walk through his doors, dazzling in couture creations that blended tradition with modern glamour. The guest list featured Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and many more stars, each bringing their own sparkle to the night.

Rekha’s timeless elegance in Kanjeevaram

The legendary Rekha once again proved why she remains Bollywood’s eternal style icon. Draped in a golden-yellow and red Kanjeevaram silk saree, she exuded royal charm and grace. Her look was completed with layers of traditional temple jewellery, from matha patti and jhumkis to kadhas, rings, and a statement potli bag, embodying old-world elegance that never fades with time.

Veer and Tara Sutaria

Fashion-forward pair Veer and Tara Sutaria made a dazzling appearance. Tara looked ethereal in a crystal-embellished beige-and-gold lehenga paired with a bandeau blouse and matching dupatta. A diamond necklace added the perfect hint of sparkle. Veer complemented her perfectly in an ivory Angrakha kurta set featuring a deep V-neckline, finished with a layered emerald necklace, a combination that defined understated luxury.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ivory dream

Known for her effortless glamour, Kareena Kapoor Khan continued her winning fashion streak. The diva opted for an ivory Chikankari anarkali embellished with pearls, sequins, and intricate embroidery. The backless silhouette added a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble. Kareena styled it with a sleek bun, statement jhumkis, a matching potli, and a bold makeup look, proving why she remains Bollywood’s undisputed style queen.

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant shine in sequins

The mother-daughter-in-law duo, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, graced the celebration in shimmering sequinned sarees. Nita looked radiant in a silver chevron-detailed saree paired with emerald statement earrings and a Hermès bag, exuding opulence. Radhika chose a see-through sequin saree accessorised with diamond jewellery, blending youthful sophistication with festive glamour.

Malaika Arora’s gilded glamour

Malaika Arora brought her signature boldness to the bash, donning a golden one-shoulder ensemble featuring a cut-out crystal blouse and a floor-grazing skirt adorned with sequins and stones. Her soft curls, smoky eyes, and bronzed glow elevated the look, making her one of the most talked-about attendees of the evening.

Ananya Panday’s modern Maharani moment

Ananya Panday radiated youthful energy in a golden lehenga set that perfectly balanced glamour and grace. The outfit featured a spaghetti-strapped cropped blouse, a figure-hugging skirt, and a matching dupatta. With ear chains, jhumkis, and a half-tied hairstyle, Ananya delivered one of her best festive looks yet.

Aditi Rao Hydari's royal ensemble

Aditi wore a rose-pink saree–lehenga hybrid ensemble by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured a metallic rose-gold blouse with a structured, asymmetrical neckline, adding a touch of modern sophistication. The saree drape was layered over a sequin-embellished skirt, creating a fluid play of texture and shimmer. The gher of the lehenga exuded royalty. Aditi kept her make-up and jewelry simple, allowing the outfit to shine.

Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya Roy Kapur embodied understated royalty in a black velvet bandhgala with intricately embroidered silver cuffs by Manish Malhotra. He paired it with a silk shirt and tailored trousers, exuding classic sophistication. The slicked-back hair and minimal styling enhanced his effortlessly regal and contemporary festive look.