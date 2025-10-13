Gaza Peace Plan: What Is Red Cross' Contribution While Israel-Hamas Begin Exchange Of Hostages

Eli Afriat/X

In a significant development on Monday, October 13, militant group Hamas released the first batch of seven hostages, Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor, and Guy Gilboa-Dallal. The Red Cross facilitated the handover, transferring the hostages to Israeli forces in Northern Gaza. This release coincides with the implementation of the U.S. President Donald Trump-proposed Gaza Peace Plan.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), commonly known as the Red Cross, is a neutral and independent humanitarian organisation dedicated to protecting and assisting victims of war and armed conflict. In this exchange, the Red Cross played a crucial role as a humanitarian intermediary between Israel and Hamas.

Its presence safeguarded the operation from political influence or coercion, providing both the hostages and the parties involved with confidence in the fairness and safety of the exchange.

The organisation also provides medical care, psychological support, and ongoing monitoring to address the immediate and long-term needs of those affected by the conflict.

Following the transfer, the Red Cross also facilitated immediate medical and psychological assessments for the released individuals, ensuring their wellbeing after prolonged captivity.

Through its impartial mediation and humanitarian commitment, the Red Cross continues to serve as a trusted global entity in navigating some of the world’s most sensitive and high-stakes conflict situations.