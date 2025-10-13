How To Lose 30 Kg Without Hitting The Gym? Nutritionist Reveals The ULTIMATE Secret To Fat Loss

Canva

If you’ve ever thought the only way to lose weight is by sweating it out in the gym or running endless miles, nutritionist Nupuur Patil is here to change your mind. The wellness expert, who lost a staggering 30 kilos herself, says the real secret to fat loss isn’t fancy workouts or crash diets; it’s walking.

Yes, plain old walking, the most underrated yet powerful form of exercise that can transform your health without wrecking your energy or motivation. "Running burns more calories in the moment,” says Nupuur, “but walking helps your body stay in fat-burning mode more consistently, without side effects like hunger, stress, or muscle loss.”

Here’s how walking can actually help you lose fat better than running and why Nupuur believes it’s the most sustainable way to stay fit. In her own words:

Lower Cortisol Response

Running, especially at high intensities, spikes cortisol (stress hormone), which can promote fat storage—particularly around the belly. Walking keeps cortisol levels low, helping your body stay in a fat-burning state.

Doesn’t Trigger Overeating

Running can dramatically increase your appetite, leading to overeating later. Walking has a neutral or even appetite-suppressing effect, making it easier to stay in a calorie deficit.

Easier to Stay Consistent

You can walk daily for long periods without burning out or needing recovery days. Running often leads to fatigue, injuries, or burnout if overdone.

Fat is the Primary Fuel Source

During lower-intensity activity like walking, your body uses fat as its main energy source. Running taps into glycogen (stored carbs) more than fat unless done at a very slow pace.

Preserves Muscle Mass

Walking doesn’t stress your muscles or joints as much, so it’s less catabolic (muscle-wasting). Excessive running without proper strength training can lead to muscle loss, which slows your metabolism.

Better for Hormone Balance & Recovery

For women especially, walking supports hormonal health—reducing oestrogen dominance, improving insulin sensitivity, and lowering inflammation. It also aids digestion, lymphatic drainage, and recovery—supporting a healthy metabolism.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.