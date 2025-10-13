SEE! Priyanka Chopra's Inspiration To Indian Choli At Diwali Ball In New York; Wraps Scarf As Blouse & Calls It 'Sarong'

Priyanka Chopra never fails to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion choices. This Diwali season, the global icon once again proved her style prowess by stepping away from the conventional festive wardrobe. While most opt for sarees or lehengas, Priyanka chose a refreshing, contemporary route that perfectly blended tradition with modern sensibilities.

A stylish spin on festive fashion

The actress attended a pre-Diwali celebration hosted by her manager, Anjula Acharia, in New York on October 11. Dressed in an elegant white three-piece ensemble designed by Zuhair Murad, Priyanka exuded effortless sophistication. Her outfit struck the perfect balance between Indian inspiration and Western flair, chic, minimal, and full of personality.

What appeared to be a choli turned out to be something far more inventive. Speaking to Diet Sabya at the event, Priyanka revealed, “This is my inspiration for the Indian choli. It’s actually a sarong that I tied around.” Her clever styling hack instantly transformed the outfit into a memorable fashion moment, the kind only she could pull off with such ease.

Talking to Julia Chafe, she revealed she wrapped a scarf as an ode to Indian Blouse.

Subtle sparkle and statement details

Adding a festive twist to her minimalist base, Priyanka layered the look with a sheer embroidered jacket featuring intricate mirror work. The craftsmanship lent her outfit a soft, luminous glow, ideal for the Diwali aesthetic. The actress paired the look with high-waisted flared trousers, creating a clean silhouette that emphasized both comfort and elegance.

Her accessories were understated yet impactful. A silver maang tikka, diamond drop earrings, and a Bulgari ring added just the right amount of sparkle. A furry white clutch introduced an element of playful texture, while a neat middle-parted bun adorned with white roses paid homage to Bollywood glamour. “My ode to Bollywood, my favourite roses,” she shared fondly.

Makeup and couple coordination goals

For makeup, Priyanka kept things soft and glowy. She opted for nude tones, dewy skin, and glossy lips, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Her husband, Nick Jonas, perfectly complemented her in an ivory floral sherwani layered over an off-white kurta-pyjama. The couple’s subtly coordinated outfits reflected sophistication without being overly matched, a true example of effortless couple style.