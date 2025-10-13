Travel: Top 10 Destinations Indians Are Eyeing For 2026 — Hidden Assam Gems To Thai Escapes

Representative Image | Canva

There’s something about this time of year that sparks the urge to pack your bags, whether it’s the festive buzz, the promise of a long weekend, or the itch to explore something new before everyone else does. If you’ve already scrolled through countless travel reels trying to decide your next escape, the latest Travel Trends 2026 Report might just have your answer.

According to Skyscanner’s report, Indian travellers are going big on offbeat and international adventures next year. The data, drawn from thousands of searches, reveals an exciting mix of hidden gems and bucket-list favourites that are fast climbing the travel charts.

Top 10 trending destinations Indians are planning to explore in 2026

Jorhat, Assam

Leading the list with a whopping 493% rise in searches, Jorhat is stealing the spotlight as India’s next big domestic getaway. Known for its sprawling tea estates and cultural heritage, it’s also the gateway to Majuli, the world’s largest river island. A walk through the Tocklai Tea Research Institute and the scent of fresh brews in the air make this Assam gem a sensory treat.

Jaffna, Sri Lanka

The soulful north of Sri Lanka is calling, and Indians are answering as searches for Jaffna are up by 325%. With tranquil lagoons, centuries-old temples, and authentic Tamil flavours, it’s a slice of culture wrapped in coastal calm. Bonus: new direct flights now make this underrated beauty more accessible than ever.

Muscat, Oman

Muscat’s charm lies in its rugged mountains on one side and the Arabian Sea on the other. Think ornate mosques, lively souqs, and pristine beaches, all stitched together with Omani warmth. Searches rose by 211%, proving that understated luxury and heritage still have a timeless pull.

Queenstown, New Zealand

Adventure lovers, this one’s for you. Queenstown recorded a 151% jump in interest, no surprise, given it's the adrenaline capital of the world. Whether you’re bungee jumping, sipping wine by Lake Wakatipu, or just soaking in the alpine serenity, this Kiwi town promises pure magic.

Chiang Rai, Thailand

Forget crowded Bangkok; Chiang Rai in Thailand is leading the road. The city’s White and Blue Temples, rolling tea gardens, and mountain vistas have led to a 133% rise in searches. It’s the go-to spot for travellers seeking spirituality, culture, and slow travel vibes.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

India’s spiritual heart never goes out of trend. With a 120% surge in interest, Varanasi continues to mesmerise travellers with its Ganga aartis, ghats, and labyrinthine lanes that feel frozen in time.

Manila, Philippines

A mix of colonial charm and neon-lit chaos, Manila is emerging as a must-visit Asian capital. With a 108% increase in searches, it’s clear Indians are ready to explore its historic Intramuros district, buzzing markets, and vibrant nightlife.

Tbilisi, Georgia

Quaint cobblestone streets and a cafe culture that rivals Europe, Tbilisi is climbing fast on Indian travellers’ wish lists with a 105% spike. A blend of history and hipster cool, it’s ideal for those seeking something fresh yet familiar.

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vietnam didn't miss the list, and making it onto the list is the stunning Ho Chi Minh City. With a 98% increase in searches, it’s not just about street pho and markets anymore; it’s the gateway to Vietnam’s southern wonders.

Port Louis, Mauritius

Closing the list with tropical bliss, Port Louis saw a 93% rise in searches. Picture turquoise waters, colonial charm, and bustling flavours; it’s the ultimate sun-and-sand escape that’s both lively and luxe.

So, whether you’re craving mountain air, temple trails, or beachside bliss, 2026’s travel mood is clear — Indians are swapping the familiar for the fascinating. Where will you go first?