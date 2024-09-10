IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Explore In Tripura

By: Rahul M | September 10, 2024
Tripura is a northeastern state in India surrounded by lush greenary mountains and valleys. The next slides mention some of the beautiful spots you can visit in the state.
Chaturdasha Temple, located in Agartala, is dedicated to Chaturdasha Devata. It was built by King Manikya Debbarma.
Ujjayanta Palace is a royal house in Tripura's Capital city, Agartala. Maharaja Radha Kishore Manikya built the beautiful white palace.
Sundari Temple is a Hindu Temple dedicated to Devi Tripureshwari. It was founded by Maharaja Dhanya Manikya. The renowned religious site is known for its exquisite beauty.
Unakoti, often referred to as the Angkor Wat of the North East, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site adorned with rock carvings and figures of gods and goddesses. It is an ideal starting point for your trip.
Dumboor Lake is another place to visit in the state. The Drum-shaped lake is surrounded by vegetation and lush greenary.
Neermahal or Twijilikma Nuyung, which was built by Maharaj Bir Bikram Kishore, is a former royal palace. The red and white brick palace is surrounded by water.
Jagannath Bari Temple, dedicated to Lord Jagannath, is situated in Agartala. It was built in the 19th century by the Maharaja of Tripura of the Manikya Dynasty.
