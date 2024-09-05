IN PICS: 7 Must-Vist Historical Places In Gujarat

By: Sunanda Singh | September 05, 2024
Gujarat, a coastal state, is the fifth-largest state in India. The next slides mention some of the most stunning historical sites.
Canva
Kirti Temple in Vadodara, was built by Maharaja Sayahirao Gaekwad III. It is another site to visit in the state.
Canva
Navlakha Temple in Ghumli, Gujarat, was built by the Solanki dynasty in the 11th century. The religious site is one of the oldest and largest temples in Gujarat.
Canva
Mahabat Maqbara Palace in Junagadh is one of the most famous sites in the state. It is known for its marvelous architecture.
Canva
Somnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva which is situated on the coast of Prabhas Patan in Saurashtra district. The sacred monument is a must-visit for those who want to seek solace.
Canva
Jami Mosque is situated in Gujarat's capital city, Ahmedabad. It is one of the largest mosques in the state and is considered a sacred monument, especially for Muslims.
Canva
Laxmi Vilas Palace is situated in Vadodara was built in 1890 by the Gaekwad family. The astounding architecture of the building will definitely leave you in awe.
Canva
Thanks For Reading!