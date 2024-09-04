IN PICS: 7 Must-Visit Historical Monuments In Karnataka

By: Sunanda Singh | September 04, 2024
Karnataka is a popular state in India which has numerous historical significance. In the next few slides, explore some of the best historical landmarks.
The Virupaksha Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Hampi. It stands as a beacon of spiritual heritage, inviting visitors to connect with the region's rich religious history.
The Lotus Temple, also known as the Kamal Palace in Hampi, is a captivating architectural marvel in the city. Its unique design are sure to pique the interest of any visitor.
Sri Yantrodharaka Hanuman Temple is home to Lord Hanuman which is situated in Hampi. According to legends, it is the place where Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram for the first time.
Ancient ruins in Hampi are dedicated to the Vijayanagara Empire. It is a must-visit place for history enthusiast.
Mysore Palace, also known as Amba Palace, is situated in Mysore. Built between 1897 and 1912, it is another site to explore in Karnataka.
Elephant Stable is another famous place in Hampi city. It was named after elephants as it was a place where royal elephants used to stay.
Pattadakal, a large complex of temples, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site is situated on the bank of the Malaprabha River in Baglakot. It is one of the significant monuments in the state.
