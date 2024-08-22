Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises

The Brando | Instagram

In an era where popular destinations often feel overcrowded and commercialised, many travellers are seeking a new form of getaway: Private Island Tourism. This travel trend offers an exclusive and intimate experience far from the hustle and bustle of typical tourist spots.

What is Private Island Tourism?

Private island tourism means renting or even buying a whole island for a trip or extended staycation. These islands range widely in size, from little, private coves to larger, luxurious resorts with all the modern amenities and exquisite gateways one could desire.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Chris Krolow, founder and CEO of Private Islands Inc., notes that it's not just individuals who are interested in these private retreats. Big companies are also investing in islands in places like Belize, the Bahamas, and parts of Central America. His company currently has around 600 islands for sale, with prices ranging from $26,000 (€23,700) for a small plot on Long Caye in Belize, to $160 million for Rangyai Island in Thailand.

Five Private Island Tourism Spots in the World

Lizard Island, Australia

Lizard Island is the only luxury resort located directly on the Great Barrier Reef. This unique destination offers chic accommodations, top-notch cuisine, and unforgettable snorkelling and scuba diving experiences. On land, guests can visit the coral reef research station or unwind with wellness treatments at the Essentia Day Spa.

The Brando, French Polynesia

The Brando is a luxurious resort in French Polynesia, just 30 miles from Tahiti. Located on the beautiful Tetiaroa atoll, it feels like an imaginary paradise. Each villa comes with a private plunge pool and ocean views, and the spacious Teremoana Residence is perfect for groups.

Six Senses Laamu, Maldives

The Maldives is home to many private island resorts, but Six Senses Laamu is a top choice for many. Situated in the remote Laamu Atoll, this eco-friendly resort offers nearly 100 villas built on stilts over clear waters. You can enjoy several activities, like snorkelling, surfing, sunset cruises, and sustainability tours.

Song Saa Private Island Resort, Cambodia

Song Saa Private Island Resort is a 100-hectare marine reserve off Cambodia that offers stunning natural beauty. Explore sandy paths or relax in an overwater bungalow with views of turtles, parrot fish, seahorses, and rays in the clear waters ahead of you. It's a must-visit for its serene environment and rich marine life.

Cayo Espanto, Belize

For ultimate privacy, Cayo Espanto in Belize is ideal. Choose from a cosy overwater bungalow or one of six villas, each offering exclusive access to a small island near Ambergris Caye. You can savour personalised meals delivered right to your door so you can stay in your own paradise without ever leaving.