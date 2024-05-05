Andaman & Nicobar Islands Tour: 7 Scenic Places To Wander In 2024

By: Rahul M | May 05, 2024
Andaman and Nicobar are prominent islands in India, located in the Bay of Bengal. The place holds many small and beautiful islands. Chidiya Tapu Beach is one of the best places in Andaman and Nicobar Iaslands and lovely destination for sunset.
Canva
Havelock Island is now called Swaraj Dweep. The beach holds immense beauty and is known for its coral reefs.
Canva
Red Skin Island is located near Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The place is famous for its cleanliness and red coral reefs.
X/ Satyendra Garg
Andaman Beach is one of the most beautiful Islands in India. It is surrounded by lush greenery, blue water and white sand.
Canva
If you want to explore Andaman and Nicobar Islands then Cellular Jail is must visit place . The place is called Kalapani Jail and it played a noteworthy role in India's independence.
Canva
Neil Island, also known as Shaheed Dweep, is a haven of natural beauty. Its pristine beaches, fringed with lush greenery and kissed by the crystal-clear waters, are a sight to behold.
Thrillophilia
Amkunj Beach is one of the cleanest Beaches in Andaman and Nicobar Island. It provides quality and scenic beauty.
Trip Advisor