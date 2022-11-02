4 luxury places in USA which should be on your list to visit for a complete travel experience

You may have to wait for two years to get US visa if you are planning apply for one from India, however, if you already have one and planning to visit anytime soon, include luxury in your travel list. Though, you may think the luxury travel in USA can cost you moolah, we bring to you affordable places in US where you not only can relax and enjoy the serenity of nature but also experience the luxury of food, experiences and much more. While there are endless luxury travel options in the US including lodging, dining, shopping, and luxury experiences with an endless range of activities, here's is a comprehensive list of some easily attainable luxury options in USA.

A luxury stay in the great outdoors

Located right inside Yosemite National Park in California, about 300 kilometres east of San Francisco, this historic property of The Ahwahnee allows you to experience the park’s majesty along with luxury and world-class service. Opened in 1927, The Ahwahnee reflects the park’s rugged cliffs, rushing waterfalls and majestic trees in its architectural elements and décor.

This historic, unique, rustic, eclectic and ultra-cosy hotel set against Yosemite Falls, Half Dome and Glacier Point. The grand entrance, with the wooden slab doors and floor-to-ceiling windows beautifully depict the grandeur of the property. The grand dining room features spectacular views of Yosemite Falls from the corner alcove window. The hotel is centrally located, with hiking trails, Yosemite Falls and other outdoor activities right outside its doors. Between its dining, atmosphere, luxurious stay, surrounding scenery and the magic of Yosemite, your experience at The Ahwahnee is hard to replicate.

A taste of luxury in Kentucky

Kentucky is known around the globe for its bourbon. The state is famous for distilling distinctive corn-based, barrel-aged whiskey, and there is no shortage of distilleries to tour. Willett Distillery is a must-visit distillery on the outskirts of charming Bardstown, Kentucky, which has been named the “Bourbon Capital of the World.” The independent and family-owned distillery, dating back to 1936, offers an incredible distillery tour. Discover just how unique the distillery and its surroundings are, from the underground lakes to the turn-of-the-century belt and pulley systems that run throughout the distillery.

Transform your Kentucky trip with the ultimate taste of relaxation with the famous Mint Julep. The taste of bourbon infused with simple syrup and mint leaves is surely a take on luxury after a day filled with activities

A soulful therapy in West Virginia

Wellness is an integral part of any luxury vacation and The Greenbrier resort near the White Sulphur Springs in West Virginia is one of the finest and most extravagant spots to relax and rejuvenate. Established in 1778, The Greenbrier, one of the country’s oldest resorts, is located just 190 kilometers from the city of Charleston.

The highlight of the resort are the mineral-rich springs which attracts thousands of people to experience wellness in proximity to Mother Nature. The experience is unlike any other wellness retreat as you cleanse yourself and find meaning in the rich waters penetrating your skin. The Greenbrier’s spa at the resort offers an array of restorative, therapeutic treatments that help guests revitalize in a luxurious, and soulful setting.

The resort also offers sessions for meditation, healing, and energy therapies, and more, forming a spiritual connection between wellness and well-being. The lush gardens around the property and various trails leading to more discoveries are perfect for a hike, bike ride, leisurely stroll, or just for retrospection in nature. The resort lets each guest experience luxury to the fullest through its services, accommodations, stunning views, and more thus creating a holistic path towards wellness.

Luxe shopping in Palm Beaches

One of the most refined shopping areas in the country, Worth Avenue near Palm Beach reveals shops representing the most sophisticated brands imaginable tucked among picturesque courtyards filled with fountains, gardens, and bougainvillea-draped verandas.

Clematis Street in West Palm Beach is filled with shopping, music, food, and dancing. Near Clematis Street, CityPlace is reminiscent of a European plaza, with dozens of upscale shops and boutiques, restaurants, bars, outdoor cafés, and more. The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens and the Palm Beach Outlets are other options for luxury shopping.