'Beach Bum' Rakul Preet Shares Glimpses From Her Maldives Vacay

By: Rahul M | December 03, 2025

Rakul Preet Singh turned her Maldives getaway into a sun-soaked style showcase, treating every moment like a relaxed runway

She kicked off her island style with a tropical swimsuit featuring slim straps and a tiny cutout under the bust

A high-slit wrap skirt printed with palm fronds and splashes of green, brown and yellow turned the beachside outfit into a breezy fashion moment

She also shared a picture of an avocado toast that makes for a perfect vacation breakfast

She also posed in a strapless top and shorts. Minimal, comfortable and vacation worthy

A wide-brim straw hat and oversized sunglasses gave the turquoise set a soft, vacation-ready charm

A family vacation in Maldives is all you can need and Rakul Preet showed a stylish way to enjoy that getaway

