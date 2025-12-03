'Beach Bum' Rakul Preet Shares Glimpses From Her Maldives Vacay

By: Rahul M | December 03, 2025
Rakul Preet Singh turned her Maldives getaway into a sun-soaked style showcase, treating every moment like a relaxed runway
She kicked off her island style with a tropical swimsuit featuring slim straps and a tiny cutout under the bust
All images from Instagram
A high-slit wrap skirt printed with palm fronds and splashes of green, brown and yellow turned the beachside outfit into a breezy fashion moment
She also shared a picture of an avocado toast that makes for a perfect vacation breakfast
She also posed in a strapless top and shorts. Minimal, comfortable and vacation worthy
A wide-brim straw hat and oversized sunglasses gave the turquoise set a soft, vacation-ready charm
A family vacation in Maldives is all you can need and Rakul Preet showed a stylish way to enjoy that getaway
Thanks For Reading!