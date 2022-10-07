A coffee lover's guide to best coffee cities in USA for a taste of local brews, aromas, and Culture

You may have to wait for more than 833 days to get visa to travel to the USA if you are an Indian. But those who have the existing visa and planning a trip, we suggest you to add some of the best coffee places to your list of travel while you are in the country. Sip some of the most aromatic brews in the cities that are more than its architecture and nightlife. America is proud of its coffee heritage and holds collective passion and recognition for the brews along with significant cultural diversity and history. Here are some of our top picks where American culture and coffee form a delicious bond.

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, the home for Starbucks, is undoubtedly one of the best cities to see the local coffee culture. The city also boasts a number of coffee joints that are great spots to enjoy a great cup of the brew and meet socially. Starting from the immersive Starbucks Reserve Roastery and Tasting Room to the cozy surroundings of C & P Coffee, All City Coffee, and Zeitgeist where people not only stop for a quick cup, but also end up meeting new people, new stories, and whole lot more. Apart from coffee shops, Seattle also takes its beans, milk, pouring styles, and temperatures seriously, with the ‘pour-over’ being a specialty amongst other styles. The coffee scene here imbibes the passion of baristas and drinkers alike, making the whole experience very special.

Read Also Three coffee recipes to try with a twist for an enticing cuppa experience

Puerto Rico

With a climate that’s perfect for bean growing, the area around Utuado is the epicenter of Puerto Rico’s coffee production. Coffee plantations here are known as 'haciendas,' and the Hacienda Horizonte is a working coffee plantation in the mountains that also includes guest lodging, as well as tours and tastings. Family-run coffee plantation Hacienda Café Gran Batey allows visitors to see the full range of coffee production, from bean to bag. Learn even more about coffee production at the Coffee Museum in Ciales and taste different brews at local coffee shops.

Hawaii

Apart from being a favorite destination to enjoy the exotic beaches, farm tour in Hawaii is the best ways to understand coffee and its production as well as its cultural significance in the island. The cloud forest farm of Mountain Thunder Coffee Plantation is the largest organic coffee farm in Hawaii where one can learn about the processing of Kona coffee. The coffee fields of Greenwell Farms also offer in-depth production details of coffee.

New Orleans, Louisiana

This famous city on the Mississippi River in Louisiana turned 300 years old in 2018. This rich history is felt as soon as you enter the French Quarter and become entranced by the architecture, Cajun cuisine and lively music coming from restaurants and street corners.

Around the French Market, a must visit coffee outlet is Café du Monde, famous for its coffee and beignets, which are soft doughnuts powdered with sugar. Just relax with a hot coffee, some donuts, and watch people and visitors to this unique city walk by or enjoy some music and performers by local street artists. All making for a memorable experience.

San Francisco, California

Last but not least, the city of San Francisco is a leader of America’s coffee culture, based on sustainably sourced premium coffee that is locally roasted. The coffee culture of the city goes back to 1888 when Buena Vista Café invented the world-famous Irish coffee. This popularity was followed by numerous other local roasters paving the way for one of the most dynamic cities for coffee lovers.