Three coffee recipes to try with a twist for an enticing cuppa experience

For most of us, the best way to start a day is with a cup of coffee! Espresso, latte, or drizzled chocolate syrup, many of us are unpredictable when it comes to our caffeinated moods. In fact, a love for coffee translates to different coffees deemed appropriate for various moods and time. And if you are looking for a variety in your regular cuppa, here are some coffee recipes by Abhinav Mathur, CEO of Something’s Brewing that are enticing and promise to enrich your coffee experience significantly.

Coconut Espresso Spritzer

Ingredients:

Lime flavoured seltzer

A shot of espresso

Coconut milk

Lime and coffee beans for garnishing

Method:

Add a dash of lime flavoured seltzer into a glass. Pour a shot of espresso on top. Froth coconut milk, adding it slowly over the espresso. Garnish with lemon and coffee beans.

Cold Brew Coffee

Ingredients:

Coarsely ground coffee

Water

a cool jar

a reusable CoffeeSock

Method:

Pour coarsely ground coffee into the Coffeesock cold brew filter. Wet the coffee ground thoroughly, seal the CoffeeSock and place it in a Mason jar . Fill the jar with cold water and allow to soak for 12-18hrs. Remove the reusable CoffeeSock and store your Cold Brew up until 2 weeks. Enjoy complementing 1:10 or 1:8 Cold Brew concentrate and water ratio basis your taste preference.

A pro tip: Coldbrew ice cubes are the trick to keep the iced coffee from going watery towards the end of the glass. Over these ice cubes, just pour milk or water and an elixir of life is here for you!

Coffee Affogato

Ingredients:

Shot of an espresso

Vanilla ice-cream

Method:

Throw some vanilla ice-cream scoops in a fancy bowl you like and pour a hot, well-extracted espresso. Voila!