How Artisanal Mithai Is Redefining Indulgence

Indie Bites by Bombay Sweet Shop is a 54.5% dark chocolate kaju katli |

With the festive season upon us, mithai is once again at the centre of celebration—whether as offerings to deities, tokens of affection, or the coveted gift boxes. But what’s making waves this season is not the humble laddoo in a tin, but the new breed of artisanal mithai brands redefining how India consumes its sweets. The hallmark of gourmet mithai lies in its ingredients, craftsmanship, and presentation.

Handpicked nuts, natural sweeteners, pure ghee, and delicate flavour infusions, often paired with detailed techniques that enhance texture and taste, transform traditional sweets into a luxurious experience. “Beyond flavour, attention to detail in design, portioning, and packaging elevates them into an indulgence that feels refined, thoughtful, and artisanal,” said Arvind Dadu, Managing Director at Anand Sweets & Savouries. The three-decade-old Bengaluru-based brand has become a national favourite for its Mysore Pak and Motichoor Laddoos in a contemporary and modern avatar.

Anand Sweets modak range for Ganesh Chaturthi | Pic: Anand Sweets

At Bombay Sweet Shop, innovation drives the magic. “While traditional mithai has a special place in our hearts and culture, we believe it needs to evolve to stay relevant. The key is blending classic flavours with contemporary ones, introducing exciting textures, and creating experiences that connect with today’s generation,” explains Girish Nayak, Chief Mithaiwala, Bombay Sweet Shop. The Mumbai-based modern dessert brand is celebrating its fifth anniversary and boasts unique innovations such as the Indie Bites, a 54.5% dark chocolate kaju katli, layered with velvety dark chocolate ganache and dusted with Dutch cocoa powder.

At Anand Sweets, innovations include the Jaggery Mysore Pak, a healthier take on the classic; Baklava-inspired creations, and biscotti that combine global cafe culture with Indian festive gifting. Finding the right combination of Indian mithai with international flavours has become another feature for gourmet mithais. Ingredients like matcha, mascarpone cheese, and Biscoff spread are popular. This adaptability is crucial for the future as it keeps mithais relevant for younger generations, expands their role beyond festivals into everyday indulgence, and positions them on par with global desserts.

Parsi Dairy Farm’s sutarfeni | Pic: Parsi Dairy Farm

Today’s mithai is no longer sold by the kilo, but as individual, carefully crafted treats presented in equally luxe packaging. “Giving it a luxurious or contemporary look elevates the mithai, gives it a premium feel and makes it ideal for gifting purposes during festivals or any other occasion,” shared Parvana S. Mistry, Director of Parsi Dairy Farm. The packaging does more than protect the sweets; it enhances the whole sensory experience. The 109-year-old Mumbai icon, known for its milk-based desserts, revived the brand with a new look and approach to traditional desserts.

The future of mithai is gourmet. It is about finding that perfect balance; staying true to tradition, but constantly pushing the boundaries with new ideas and flavours.