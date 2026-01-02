 Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It
Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It

While most people treat the Common Flu with a cold shoulder, reports suggest that the extremely severe cases can lead to serious consequences and fatality. Influencer Paul Kim and his family recently faced the tragic death of Paul's 5-year-old Son, Micah, who was battling what is normally quoted as common flu, but with an 'unusually aggressive case' for 11 days.

Can You Die Of A Common Flu? Influencer Paul Kim's 5-Yo Son Loses Battle To 'Unusually Aggressive Influenza'; All You Need To Know About It

The family lost their 5-year-old son on New Year's Eve, days after Kim had shared a hopeful update about little Micah's health, calling it a miraculous recovery. On January 1, 2026, Kim took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with the thousands of his followers who had been praying for his son Micah’s recovery.

In his 11-day battle, Micah was initially taken to the hospital on December 21 after suffering a sudden medical emergency caused by an unusually severe strain of influenza. His condition weakened quickly, resulting in sepsis, seizures, and multiple internal complications, which led doctors to place him on life support. Despite undergoing emergency surgery for internal bleeding and receiving intensive medical care, tests later revealed extensive brain damage, leaving no chance of recovery.

Can you die from the Common Flu?

While most people with the common flu get better on their own. But sometimes, influenza and its complications can be deadly. As stated by Mayo Clinic in a report, to reduce the risk of seasonal flu, getting a yearly flu vaccination is recommended. While the vaccine does not offer complete protection, it significantly decreases the likelihood of severe flu-related complications, particularly for those at higher risk.

Common Flu Symptoms:

Fever/Chills

Cough

Sore Throat

Muscle/Body Aches

Headache: Often severe

Fatigue

Runny/Stuffy Nose

When to see a doctor?

If you develop flu symptoms and are at risk of complications, consult a healthcare professional immediately. Beginning an antiviral treatment within two days of symptoms can help reduce the duration of the illness and lower the risk of serious complications. Urgent medical attention is advisable if you experience emergency flu symptoms.

Emergency flu symptoms in children include gray or blue lips or nail beds, extreme dehydration, which results in no tears when crying, and a dry mouth, along with not needing to urinate & symptoms such as fever or cough, that get better but then come back or get worse. While in adults, breathing trouble or shortness of breath, seizures, and worsening of existing medical conditions can be a few of the emergency symptoms.

