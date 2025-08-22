Sabyasachi Bets Big On Digital With Tata CLiQ Luxury

Sabyasachi Mukherjee | pic: Sabyasachi

In a strategic and disruptive move to democratise luxury, India’s most celebrated designer has embraced digital retail. Sabyasachi Calcutta, in an exclusive partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, has launched its first-ever digital jewellery boutique on August 21, 2025. Eight years after he first launched Sabyasachi Jewellery in 2017, the brand has made its online debut on the platform that also offers Bvlgari. The collaboration marks a pivotal moment for both brands—and for the evolution of India’s luxury landscape.

Offering the brand’s largest online collection of fine jewellery, which now occupies upto 30% of his business, the debut collection has 79 exquisitely curated pieces crafted in 18-carat gold with select designs featuring brilliant cut diamonds, pearls, and gemstones for women and men. The diverse range spans the Royal Bengal Heritage Gold Collection which highlights the Bengal Tiger insignia in pure gold and includes the classic Sabyasachi Mangalsutra, the Royal Bengal Diamond Collection, the Royal Bengal Pearl Series, the Sunderbans Collection, the Tiger Stripe, Shalimar, and Tiger Eye. The assortment of earrings, pendants, bracelets, rings and necklace sets crafted for “everyday elegance” is priced between ₹55,000 to ₹9 lakh.

Sabyasachi Tiger Stripe necklace with house insignia |

Focused on driving accessible luxury to discerning customers through this partnership, the designer who believes his jewellery vertical will outgrow his couture business, has positioned the offering at competitive prices. “While my products are priced competitively as compared to established players in the market, I believe in creating true value, and not just focus on affordability. The curation is meant to appeal value-conscious consumers who want to own jewellery as modern investment. I believe in natural diamonds, so lab-grown diamonds are out for me,” the designer told us at the launch event at his flagship store in Fort, Mumbai. Having built an India-proud brand, this move is particularly disruptive in Tier II and III cities, where physical access to boutiques was once a barrier.

Earrings in black lacquer enamel with the Sabyasachi insignia |

To elevate this experience and provide a fitting digital stage to this association, Tata CLiQ brought its upscale e-commerce sensibility into play, offering a personalised shopping experience led by experts to help consumers find the perfect piece. For a brand that has historically thrived on sensory immersion and bespoke exclusivity, the maximalist designer—who embraces minimalism in his personal life—has signalled a new identity—digital in reach, timeless in emotion, and once again heralding a new narrative for Indian luxury in the digital age.