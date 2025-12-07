Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu & Rapper Raftaar Walks The Ramp In Show-Stopping Black Looks

By: Rahul M | December 07, 2025
Indian rapper Raftaar turned showstopper for the fashion label NoughtOne by Abhishek Paatni at a fashion show presented by FDCI
All images from FDCI's Instagram
The singer walked the ramp in the brand’s signature streetwear style, featuring a pair of neon green and black jacket, paired with a basic tee and sleek pants
He comepleted the edgy look with clear glasses, few statement silver rings and black shoes
Actress Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu also graced the ramp for Indian designer Namrata Joshipura's couture collection
The former Miss World donned a stunning long black dress, which was adorned with intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments
Harnaaz skipped jewellery entirely to let her exquisite ensemble and confident ramp walk steal the show
She rounded off her showstopper look with glowing makeup, blushed cheeks, smoky eyes and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a side-parted voluminous blow-out
Thanks For Reading!