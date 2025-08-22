 'I Always Eat In A Katori': Malaika Arora Slams Carb-Free Diets & Promotes Portion Control On Soha Ali Khan's Podcast
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 08:51 PM IST
Malaika Arora, at 51, continues to inspire fans with her glowing skin, toned physique, and disciplined approach to wellness. The actress, model, and fitness enthusiast often stresses the importance of balance instead of extreme diets. In a recent podcast with actor Soha Ali Khan, Malaika opened up about her eating habits, her stance on carbohydrates, and why intermittent fasting works best for her.

Malaika Arora on why carbs should not be feared

While many diet trends suggest eliminating carbohydrates, Malaika believes this is the biggest misconception in fitness. She explained that carbs are essential for the body as they are the primary source of energy. Cutting them out completely, she warns, can cause problems like fatigue, dizziness, hair loss, and low energy levels.

Carbohydrates break down into glucose, which fuels the brain, muscles, and daily body functions. They also support digestive health, regulate cholesterol, and stabilize blood sugar. “You have to eat everything in moderation. I strongly believe in portion control,” Malaika shared.

Portion control: Malaika’s golden rule

For Malaika, balance lies in portion management rather than restriction. Interestingly, she revealed that she doesn’t eat on large plates but prefers using a katori (bowl) to measure her meals. This method helps her stick to smaller portions while still enjoying different types of foods. "I truly believe in portion control; that is something I really do. I've done this my entire life, actually…I rarely eat on a plate. I always eat in a katori (bowl) because that is the portion size that I should eat. I mean, you could have three meals a day or four meals a day, but I'll only eat that in a katori,” she said.

She also emphasised that you don’t need to skip meals; instead, you can eat three to four times a day in controlled portions. This habit, according to her, has been the foundation of her fitness journey.

Intermittent fasting: Malaika’s preferred eating pattern

Another key part of Malaika’s routine is intermittent fasting (IF), which she practices three times a week. Her preferred method is the 18:6 fasting window, where she fasts for 18 hours and eats within a 6-hour window.

She usually finishes dinner before sunset and avoids eating late at night. “I realised my body feels lighter and more energetic when I allow enough time to digest before sleeping,” she explained.

What experts say about Intermittent Fasting?

According to Harvard Health, intermittent fasting can improve metabolic health, aid weight management, and even reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Popular IF schedules include the 16:8 method, alternate-day fasting, and the 18:6 method which Malaika follows.

When done consistently, IF may improve insulin sensitivity, support digestion, and enhance energy levels. However, experts caution that it should be practiced mindfully and tailored to one’s lifestyle and health needs.

