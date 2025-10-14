Diwali 2025: Why Buying Gold & Silver On Dhanteras Invites Good Fortune; What Is The Most Auspicious Time For Puja Muhurat

Canva

As the festive season of Diwali approaches, the celebration begins with Dhanteras, a day deeply rooted in wealth, prosperity, and new beginnings. Falling two days before Diwali, Dhanteras marks the first day of the five-day festival and is considered one of the most auspicious times of the year to buy gold, silver, and other valuable items.

What is the meaning of Dhanteras?

The word 'Dhanteras' comes from dhan, meaning wealth, and teras, referring to the thirteenth day of the lunar month of Kartik. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, emerged from the ocean on this day during the Samudra Manthan. To honour her, devotees buy gold and precious metals, as it is believed that doing so invites good fortune and financial prosperity into their homes.

Why is buying gold auspicious?

Gold, in particular, symbolises purity, success, and divine blessings. Purchasing gold or silver on Dhanteras is said to please Goddess Lakshmi and ensure continuous prosperity throughout the year. Many also invest in gold coins embossed with images of Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati for spiritual and financial significance.

People buy utensils on this auspicious day

Apart from gold, people also buy utensils, silverware, new clothes, electronic gadgets, and even vehicles on Dhanteras. In modern times, items like home appliances, real estate, and mutual funds are also considered auspicious investments, as the day signifies abundance and new beginnings.

Celebration

Lighting a traditional lamp, tidying the house, and embellishing the entryway with rangoli and diyas are also included in the customs to invite prosperity and positivity. Essentially, Dhanteras goes beyond shopping — it embodies hope, faith, and the welcoming of prosperity into one’s life. Regardless of whether it's a gold coin, a new tool, or a symbolic diya, each acquisition on this day embodies a hope for prosperity and fortune.

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat: 06:41 pm to 07:38 pm

Pradosh Kaal: 05:09 pm to 07:38 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 06:41 pm to 08:40 pm