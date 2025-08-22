Uorfi Javed Plays Good Samaritan; Cheers Up Food Vlogger 'Chatori Rajani' By Spending A Day With Her

Social media star and reality show winner Uorfi Javed has surprised many by showing her warm, empathetic side in a recent vlog with food creator Rajani Jain, better known to her followers as “Chatori Rajani.” The emotional yet fun video captures a heartfelt day spent at Rajani’s home, following the tragic loss of her 16-year-old son, Taran, in a road accident earlier this year.

A day full of warmth and memories

In the video shared on Rajani’s channel, Uorfi is seen arriving at the vlogger’s residence with some gifts and spending the entire day with Rajani and her husband. The actress enjoyed a traditional home-cooked meal prepared by Rajani, appreciating the delicacies and warmth of the family. They also cooked together a little.

Later, Uorfi took the grieving couple to a gaming arena, a place their late son Taran loved dearly. The gesture was meant to revive cherished memories and bring some light moments into their lives. The day concluded back at Rajani’s home, with the group bonding over tea and coffee.

Uorfi's motive for the outing was simple: she wanted to keep Rajani and her husband occupied, helping them step away, even briefly, from the heavy grief they continue to endure.

Rajani opens up about depression

During their candid conversation, Uorfi asked Rajani about the emotional toll of losing her son. The vlogger revealed the depth of her struggles.

Speaking about her overwhelming sense of loss, she added, “I think I have no memory of myself. He had a certain aura, and I see him when I close my eyes. I feel like either he will call me in the evening, or I’m going to his room to wake him up.”

Uorfi gently suggested therapy to help Rajani navigate her grief, but Rajani expressed doubts, saying, “I don’t know. I have a lot to say, but at the end of the day, everyone is here to make money. If they see that you are on social media, then they just want to gain money and fame.”

Encouraging her, Uorfi responded, “A good therapist will always guide you.”

Netizens praise Uorfi’s heartfelt gesture

The video has moved fans and celebrities alike, who appreciated Uorfi’s compassionate gesture and Rajani’s courage in sharing her struggles.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni commented, “Always so warm and welcoming @chatorirajani @urf7i u gorgeous being.”

One user wrote, “Thank you urfi for giving an opportunity to Rajni ji n her husband a chance to host you and show her talent of cooking to her lovely guest.”

Another shared, “I m very happy to see u happy... urfi is pure soul.”

A different side of Uorfi

Often in headlines for her bold fashion choices and outspoken nature, Uorfi Javed showed a deeply empathetic side, highlighting that kindness and human connection matter most during moments of loss. The vlog not only gave Rajani and her husband a day of cherished company but also offered audiences a glimpse into Uorfi’s sensitive, compassionate self.