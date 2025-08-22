 'Not Your Ordinary Baraat': Groom Ditches 'Ghodi' & Makes Entry In Batmobile
In a viral Instagram video, a groom surprised guests by ditching the usual ghodi or luxury car and making his baraat entry on none other than a Batmobile

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 04:42 PM IST
article-image

Indian weddings are known for their grandeur, vibrant traditions, and multi-day festivities. From lavish décor to energetic baraats, every couple wants to make their big day unforgettable. In recent years, many brides and grooms have been adding quirky, personalised touches to stand out, one such example is now taking the internet by storm.

Groom arrives in style on a Batmobile

In a viral Instagram video, a groom surprised guests by ditching the usual ghodi or luxury car and making his baraat entry on none other than a Batmobile. Yes, the ultimate ride of Gotham’s superhero became the star attraction of the wedding. Dressed in traditional attire, the groom sat atop the striking vehicle while dhol-nagaadas set the mood and baraatis danced their hearts out.

Baraatis dance while Batmobile steals the show

The clip not only showcased the groom’s dramatic entrance but also highlighted the festive spirit as friends and family grooved to Bollywood wedding tracks. However, the spotlight was undeniably on the massive Batmobile, which instantly became the talking point of the celebration.

Social media reacts

As soon as the video was uploaded, it spread rapidly across social media platforms, especially among DC and Batman fans. Viewers flooded the comment section with witty and hilarious reactions. One user wrote, “This car is a dream of at least 100 crore boys.”

Another quipped, “Now this is how you make a baraat entrance!” A fan joked, “Batman, meri shaktiyon ka galat istemal ho raha.”

Someone else commented, “The car completely overshadowed the dulha.”

From “That’s so cool” to “Peak male content,” netizens couldn’t stop reacting to the over-the-top wedding moment.

Personalised wedding entries: A rising trend

In the age of Instagram reels and viral moments, couples are increasingly choosing unique entries, be it brides arriving on bikes, grooms on helicopters, or now, even Batmobiles. Such dramatic entrances not only add entertainment to the occasion but also make for unforgettable memories.

This Batmobile baraat is just the latest reminder that when it comes to Indian weddings, creativity knows no bounds.

