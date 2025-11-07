Flight Delayed At Delhi Airport? Here Are 7 Fun Things You Can Do

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 07, 2025
Flight delays can be frustrating- but if you’re at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), you’re in luck. From shopping sprees to spa sessions, there’s plenty to do while you wait for your boarding call
From regional thalis at Punjab Grill to sushi at Tata Starbucks Reserve and gourmet bites at Pluck, Delhi Airport has something for every craving. Don’t miss Biryani Blues for a quick comfort meal
Take a stroll through the Terminal 3 Art Walk, featuring installations and sculptures inspired by India’s heritage. You'll get a chance to complete your 10k steps a day
Free Wi-Fi, comfortable recliners, and charging stations make it easy to catch up on shows, podcasts, or work. You can also play some fun games at Free Press Journal's website's gaming section. Nothing like some brain teasers and puzzles to pass time!
Long delay? Head to O2 Spa or Heaven on Earth Spa for a quick massage, manicure, or aromatherapy session. It’s the best way to de-stress before you take off
If you’re flying international, explore Delhi Duty Free-one of Asia’s largest. Stock up on perfumes, chocolates, or luxury spirits
Upgrade your wait at Plaza Premium Lounge With buffet spreads, beverages, showers, and plush seating, they’re worth every rupee
