 Chai, Momos, And Change: Inside Zohran Mamdani’s First Day As New York’s Mayor-Elect
Sharing a glimpse of his day on social media, Mamdani wrote, “A busy first day as your Mayor-elect… But a highlight was lunch chili chicken with tingmo bread and aloo dum with @aoc at Laliguras Bistro.”

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
The newly elected mayor’s first day was packed with early morning interviews, transition announcements, and back-to-back meetings. But amid the busy schedule, one moment stood out - a lunch meeting with Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights, Queens. | Instagram |

Zohran Kwame Mamdani has made history - and headlines - by clinching New York City’s mayoral race, becoming the first Muslim and first South Asian to lead America’s largest city. At just 34, he is also the youngest mayor in a century to take office, marking a generational and cultural shift in the city’s leadership.

Lunch With AOC Marks the Start of a New Era

The newly elected mayor's first day was packed with early morning interviews, transition announcements, and back-to-back meetings. But amid the busy schedule, one moment stood out - a lunch meeting with Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) at Laliguras Bistro in Jackson Heights, Queens.

In the photo, Ocasio-Cortez is seen smiling alongside Mamdani, the two sharing what looked like a hearty South Asian meal - chai, momo, aloo dum, paneer tikka, and bao. AOC, one of the few Democrats who endorsed Mamdani’s mayoral bid, responded, calling it “an honor to share momos and get to work with our mayor-elect.”

The moment captured the spirit of the new administration - rooted in community, collaboration, and cultural pride. As Mamdani begins his journey as New York’s 34-year-old mayor-elect, his first day set the tone for a leadership style as inclusive and vibrant as the city he now represents.

A Historic Victory for Representation

Mamdani’s win is being hailed as a landmark moment for representation in American politics. The Indian-origin politician ran on a left-wing agenda focused on making New York more affordable, campaigning against wealth inequality, and promoting economic justice. His victory reflects a growing appetite for progressive leadership that resonates with the city’s diverse and working-class communities.

