 Caught On Camera: Pharma Executive Collapses During US President Donald Trump's Obesity-Drug Event At House House
A man at the Oval Office in the White House collapsed during a press event on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Pharma Executive Collapses During US President Donald Trump's Obesity-Drug Event At House House (Screengrab) | X

Washington DC: A guest at the Oval Office in the White House collapsed during a press event on Thursday afternoon (local time). At the time of the incident, President Donald Trump and other dignitaries present at the stage rushed to help him.

The nan is reportedly a pharmaceutical company's executive. He had come to the White House for an event regarding an announcement by the US President to cut down the cost of a weight-loss drug.

Video Of The Incident:

The scary incident was caught on camera, and soon the video went viral on social media. In the video, it could be seen that Eli Lilly CEO David Ricks, the boss of one of the two pharma companies invited to the White House for a price deal, was speaking when the man collapsed. Trump also rose from his seat at the Resolute Desk, while officials standing behind the US president rushed to help the man.

The identity of the man is not yet known. Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, while giving an update of the man's health, said that he was now doing "okay".

“The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay,” she said , as quoted by The New York Post.

After the incident, the press conference was delayed for some time.

On Thursday afternoon (local time) the US President announced deals with pharmaceutical companies Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to slash the slash the prices of weight l;oss drugs. Trump announced that both companies agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug at significant discounts.

The drugs are part of a new generation of obesity medications known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that have soared in popularity in recent years.

