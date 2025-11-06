 VIDEO: Chaos Erupts As Civilians Flee For Life After Pakistani Forces Break Ceasefire In Spin Boldak
VIDEO: Chaos Erupts As Civilians Flee For Life After Pakistani Forces Break Ceasefire In Spin Boldak

Pakistan reportedly violated the ceasefire, with its forces opening fire on Afghan Taliban border guards in Luqman village, Spin Boldak district, Kandahar.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Viral video screengrab | X/@sidhant

Pakistani forces reportedly fired projectiles into Afghanistan on Thursday, even as delegations from both countries met in Turkey to resume peace talks aimed at stabilising their fragile ceasefire. The incident took place in the afternoon, with shelling reportedly lasting between 10 and 15 minutes.

They reportedly launched mortar attacks following the exchange. According to TOLO News, Pakistani fire also hit a civilian house in the area. Visuals have surfaced showing civilians, including children, fleeing in panic, and cries can be heard in the video.

“Pakistan used light and heavy weapons and targeted civilian areas," an Afghan military official was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

The Afghan military confirmed that they have not retaliated yet, out of respect for the ongoing peace talks.

Tensions erupted on the night of October 11, when militants launched an attack on Pakistan from across the border in Afghanistan. The incident followed Taliban claims that Pakistan had carried out airstrikes inside Afghan territory, an allegation Islamabad has neither confirmed nor denied.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Taliban to prevent militant groups from using Afghan soil to launch attacks on Pakistan, a charge firmly denied by Taliban.

