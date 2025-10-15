Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes: Drone Footage Of Afghanistan Forces Targeting Pakistani Outposts Surfaces

Drone footage | X/@AdityaRajKaul

Fresh cross-border clashes have been reported between Afghan and Pakistani military forces in the wee hours of Wednesday, leaving dozens dead and several others injured. This marks the deadliest clashes between the two countries in years.

Reportedly, Taliban forces destroyed a Pakistan Army border outpost and took control of a Pakistani military tank that had been used to target Afghan positions.

Both Islamic countries have accused each other of initiating the deadly overnight violence on Tuesday, which spanned southeastern Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak district and Pakistan’s Chaman district.

Among the dead are four Pakistani security personnel, while four others were injured. The Chief Taliban Spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, claimed that the Pakistani strike killed 12 civilians and injured more than 100 people. Drone footage videos showing Afghan Taliban forces targeting Pakistani border outposts have surfaced online.

According to Pakistani media, Afghan forces and the Pakistani Taliban jointly opened fire on a Pakistani post “without provocation”, prompting what was described as a “strong response” from Pakistani troops in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have intensified since last week, when the Taliban accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in Kabul, the Afghan capital, as well as in a market in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan had previously launched strikes inside Afghanistan, targeting what it claimed were militant hideouts.

According to Taliban officials, the clashes between Afghan and Pakistani forces began at around 4 a.m. (local time) and continued until 8 a.m.

Several videos have surfaced online showing Pakistani soldiers allegedly captured by Taliban fighters. In one such video, two individuals are seen crying and pleading with folded hands; it is claimed that they are Pakistani Army soldiers captured during the recent clashes.