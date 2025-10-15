Fact Check: Pakistan Army Soldiers Captured, Crying Before Taliban Fighters? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video | X

Islamabad: Amid the ongoing clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan along the Durand Line, the border between the two countries, several videos of Pakistani soldiers being captured by Taliban fighters surfaced online. In one such video, it was claimed that the two persons who were seen crying and pleading with folded hands were Pakistani Army soldiers captured by Taliban fighters during the recent clashes.

Meanwhile, the video also shows a group of men surrounding the two 'Pakistan Army' soldiers.

These men were dressed up like Taliban fighters with weapons in their hands and were speaking the Pashto language. The Pakistani flag could also be seen in the background.

However, the clip is seemed to be staged video as the dress, which the two men were wearing, is not the combat uniform of the Pakistani Army. Notably, the Pakistan Army soldiers wear a light-colored camouflage uniform and the men, who were shown as captured Pakistani soldiers, were wearing dark green camouflage dresses.

Netizens also pointed out that the dress worn by the two men was not matching to the Pakistani Army's combat uniform.

"This is not Pakistani forces uniform. And the person is actor , he has so many videos... so it seems it is stage drama," one of the X users wrote.

"No Pak force wear this uniform. This pre taliban regime afghan army uniform. Poorly choreographed (sic.)," another user commented.

One of the X users also claimed that in January this year, also same video was shared. "The reality: A Pakistani cargo driver was detained by Afghan terrorists last year because of wearing suspicious uniform, he was not a soldier. In January, the same video was used in failed propaganda claiming the capture of a Pakistani soldier," an X user commented.

Meanwhile, fresh clashes erupted between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claimed local media reports.

The Pakistan Army and the Taliban have been engaged in fierce clashes along the Durand Line after Pakistani fighter jets reportedly carried out airstrikes on Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) positions on October 9. According to reports, over 60 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the clashes, while more than 200 Taliban fighters lost their lives.