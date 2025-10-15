'At Request & Insistence Of Pakistan': Taliban Government Agrees For Temporary Ceasefire

X

A 48-hour ceasefire has been declared between Pakistan and Afghanistan after dozens of people were killed and several others were reported injured. The Pakistani side reached out to Afghanistan and insisted on a ceasefire, after which the temporary arrangement was agreed upon, according to the Taliban.

Earlier in May, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) had reached out to India following a four-day military conflict, requesting a ceasefire.

"At the request and insistence of the Pakistani side, a ceasefire will be implemented between the two countries starting this evening after 5:30 PM", Taliban Goverment spokesperson Zabehulah said.

"The Islamic Emirate also instructs all its forces to observe the ceasefire after 5:30 PM until such time as no aggression has been committed", Afghan goverment said in its statement.

The ceasefire came into effect 6 pm PKT or 6.30 pm IST. "Both sides will make sincere efforts, through dialogue, to find a positive solution to the complex yet resolvable issue", Pakistan said in a statement cited by news agency Reuters.

Earlier in the day Islamabad said it had killed 'dozens of Afghan security forces and militants' in overnight military operations to highlight the deadliest clash between the neighbours in recent years. Islamabad also claimed it had destroyed Afgan's tanks and military posts.

The escalating conflict prompted Pakistan to reach out to Qatar and Saudi Arabia for urgent intervention.

The conflict escalated last week when Pakistan launched airstrikes in Kabul targeting what it claimed were militant camps, a move that drew strong condemnation from the Taliban.

Afghanistan had reportedly denied entry to Pakistan’s defence minister, ISI chief and two senior military officials, rejecting their visa requests three times. Pakistan has since suspended high-level talks with the Taliban government.